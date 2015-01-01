पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अड़चन:दीपावली के बाद ही मिल सकेगा ज्यादातर कर्मचारियाें काे 7वें वेतन का 25% एरियर; कर्मचारी बोले- सारी प्रक्रिया ही ऑनलाइन तो इसमें बदलाव क्यों

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • वजह- ऑफलाइन लगा रहे हैं बिल, दाे दिन लगेंगे दफ्तर, फिर छुट्टी शुरू

प्रदेश के 4.37 लाख में से ज्यादातर कर्मचारियाें काे 7वें वेतन के एरियर की तीसरी किस्त की 25 फीसदी राशि दीपावली बाद ही मिल सकेगी। वजह यह है कि दफ्तराें में इसके ऑनलाइन के बजाय ऑफलाइन बिल लगाए जा रहे हैं। विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं इस काम में समय लगता है, लेकिन सरकारी दफ्तर अगले दाे दिन ही लगेंगे। इसके बाद शुक्रवार से रविवार तक तीन दिन की छुट्टी है। गाैरतलब है कि राज्य सरकार ने कर्मचारियाें काे 7वें वेतन के एरियर की तीसरी किस्त का 25 फीसदी हिस्सा देने की घाेषणा की थी। इसके बाद 5 नवंबर काे काेषालय से ऑफलाइन बिल लगाने के निर्देश जारी किए गए थे।

मंगलवार काे विंध्याचल, सतपुड़ा स्थित कई विभागाें के दफ्तराें में कर्मचारी अपने-अपने डीडीओ से मिले। विंध्याचल में कर्मचारी नेता जितेंद्र सिंह एवं उदित सिंह भदाैरिया ने बताया कि विभागाें से बिल ऑफ लाइन के बजाय ऑनलाइन लगाने की मांग की गई। इस प्रक्रिया से दाे दिन में राशि बैंक खाताें में नहीं पहुंच पाएगी। संयुक्त मोर्चा के संरक्षक भुवनेश पटेल एवं कर्मचारी नेता ओपी कटियार ने कहा कि एक तो सरकार आधा-अधूरा एरियर दे रही है। यह भी त्योहार पर नहीं मिल पाएगा तो कर्मचारी निराश ही होंगे।

...समझें विशेषज्ञ से, क्याें लगेगी देर
वेतन-भत्ता विशेषज्ञ एमपी द्विवेदी कहते हैं दफ्तराें में बिल बनेंगे, सभी के बिल देने इन कार्यालयाें के प्यून काेषालयाें की खिड़कियाें में कतार में लगे रहेंगे। जब उनका नंबर आएगा तब काेषालयाें में बिल लिए जाएंगे। इसके बाद वहां बिल चेक किए जाएंगे। उसके बाद ट्रेजरी ऑफिसर काे पेश किए जाएंगे। जब बिल वहां से पास हाेंगे, तब सभी कर्मचारियाें के बैंक अकाउंट में राशि ट्रांसफर हाेगी। यदि किसी बिल में काेई आपत्ति हाेगी ताे वह संबंधित डीडीओ काे वापस भेजा जाएगा।

फिर डीडीओ आपत्ति का निराकरण करके ऑफलाइन प्रक्रिया से ही बिल लग सकेंगे। इस पूरी प्रक्रिया में 3-4 दिन से ज्यादा का समय लगता है। विशेषज्ञ कहते हैं ऑफलाइन बिल लगने में भी कहीं काेई दिककत नहीं है। डीडीओ हेड 11 में बिल जनरेट करके लगा दें ताे दाे दिन में भुगतान हाे सकता है, लेकिन दाे दिन का समय कम है।

