पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विश्लेषण:अकेला ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग ही बचा सकता है सरकार; दो सीटों पर कांटे की टक्कर

भोपाल43 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कुल 16 सीटों में से सात भाजपा, छह कांग्रेस, एक बसपा के पक्ष में जाने की संभावना

आज तक की स्थिति यह है कि ग्वालियर- चंबल संभाग की कुल 16 सीटों में से सात भाजपा, छह कांग्रेस और एक बसपा के पक्ष में जाती दिख रही है। दो सीटों पर कांटे की टक्कर है। इन दो में से एक-एक भाजपा और कांग्रेस के खाते में जाने की संभावना है। कल तक पांच सीटें ही कांग्रेस के खाते में पक्की समझी जा रही थीं। ये थीं- जौरा, पोहरी, भांडेर, अशोकनगर और मुंगावली। पिछले एक- दो दिन में दिमनी में भाजपा के गिर्राज दंडोतिया की हालत ज्यादा खराब हो गई। खुद भाजपा नेता भी दबी जुबान से इसे स्वीकारने लगे हैं। तो कुल मिलाकर 16 में से कांग्रेस के खाते में छह सीटें पक्की समझी जा रही हैं।

मुरैना का मिजाज सबसे अलग है। यहां भाजपा और कांग्रेस दोनों ने गुर्जर वोटर्स की बहुतायत को देखते हुए गुर्जर प्रत्याशी उतार दिए। जाहिर है भाजपा के रघुराज कंसाना और कांग्रेस के राकेश मावई में गुर्जर वोट बंट जाएंगे। ऐसे में चतुर बसपा ने ब्राह्मण रामप्रकाश राजौरिया को प्रत्याशी बनाया। राजौरिया यहां जीत के काफी करीब दिखाई दे रहे हैं। अब आती है बारी भाजपा की। भाजपा के लिए ग्वालियर संभाग की सात सीटें पक्की समझी जा रही हैं।

ये भी छह होतीं, अगर आइटम कांड नहीं होता। आखिर आइटम आत्मघाती बयान साबित हुआ। जिन इमरती देवी के मुंह से बोल तक नहीं फूटते थे, वही अब धाराप्रवाह बोलती हैं और किसी सीमा पर रुकती नहीं। वे जो भी बोल रही हैं, सही माना जा रहा है, क्योंकि उनके पक्ष में सहानुभूति लहर दौड़ गई है। उनके क्षेत्र डबरा से जो कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी सुरेश राजे मैदान में हैं, ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में उनकी ज्यादा पैठ या पहचान नहीं है। बहरहाल, जो सात सीटें भाजपा के खाते में जा सकती हैं, वे हैं - डबरा, ग्वालियर, सुमावली, अंबाह, मेहगांव, करैरा और बमोरी।

अब बचती हैं वे दो सीटें जिन पर कांटे की टक्कर है। ये हैं ग्वालियर पूर्व और गोहद। यहां जीत- हार के बारे में फिलहाल कुछ नहीं कहा जा सकता। हो सकता है प्रचार के आखिरी दिन कुछ तस्वीर साफ हो। अगर ऐसा नहीं हुआ तो तीन नवंबर को होने वाला मतदान ही तस्वीर साफ कर पाएगा। इन दोनों सीटों पर वोट प्रतिशत ही अंतिम फैसला करेगा। फिलहाल संभावना यही है कि दोनों में से एक-एक सीट भाजपा और कांग्रेस के खाते में जा सकती है।

गोहद में दोनों पार्टियों ने जाटव प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं। भाजपा के रणवीर जाटव और कांग्रेस के मेवाराम जाटव। यहां सर्वाधिक वोट जाटवों के ही हैं लेकिन कौन जीतेगा, यह पक्के तौर पर नहीं कहा जा सकता। ग्वालियर पूर्व में भाजपा के मुन्नालाल गोयल कभी आगे हो जाते हैं, कभी पिछड़ जाते हैं। कांग्रेस के सतीश सिकरवार का भी अंदाज कुछ इसी तरह का है। कभी वे ताकतवर होकर उभर आते हैं तो कभी मुन्नालाल के सामने बौने नजर आने लगते हैं। यानी फिलहाल अनिर्णय की स्थिति बनी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें