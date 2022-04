भोपाल टुडे - 21 अप्रैल, आपके काम की हर जानकारी.:भोपाल में आज ITI स्टूडेंट्स का ओपन कैंपस प्लेसमेंट, साउथ इंडियन फूड फेस्टिवल और भी कई जानकारियां

K.G.F. Chapter 2 Alpana Cineplex: 11:45 AM, 02:45 PM, 05:45 PM, 08:45 PM

11:45 AM, 02:45 PM, 05:45 PM, 08:45 PM Sangam Cineplex: 11:45 AM, 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM

11:45 AM, 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM Bharat Cineplex: 11:45 AM, 02:45 PM, 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM

11:45 AM, 02:45 PM, 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM Rangmahal Cineplex: 12:00 PM, 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM

12:00 PM, 03:00 PM, 06:00 PM, 09:00 PM Sangeet Cineplex: 11:45 AM, 02:45 PM, 05:45 PM, 08:45 PM

11:45 AM, 02:45 PM, 05:45 PM, 08:45 PM MPT DDX Drive in Cinema: 07:00 PM, 10:30 PM

07:00 PM, 10:30 PM Jyoti Cineplex: 11:15 AM, 02:15 PM, 05:30 PM, 08:45 PM

11:15 AM, 02:15 PM, 05:30 PM, 08:45 PM DDX Multiplex: 09:15 AM, 10:20 AM, 12:20 PM, 01:25 PM, 03:30 PM, 04:35 PM, 06:45 PM, 07:45 PM, 10:05 PM, 10:55 PM

09:15 AM, 10:20 AM, 12:20 PM, 01:25 PM, 03:30 PM, 04:35 PM, 06:45 PM, 07:45 PM, 10:05 PM, 10:55 PM PVR: Aura Mall: 09:15 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 02:00 PM, 03:00 PM, 04:45 PM, 05:30 PM, 06:30 PM, 09:00 PM, 10:00 PM

09:15 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM, 02:00 PM, 03:00 PM, 04:45 PM, 05:30 PM, 06:30 PM, 09:00 PM, 10:00 PM Cinepolis: Aashima Mall: 09:00 AM, 09:30 AM, 10:20 AM, 10:50 AM, 11:15 AM, 12:15 PM, 12:55 PM, 01:50 PM, 02:25 PM, 03:50 PM, 04:30 PM, 05:30 PM, 06:55 PM, 07:25 PM, 07:55 PM, 08:45 PM, 09:25 PM, 10:25 PM, 10:30 PM,10:55 PM

09:00 AM, 09:30 AM, 10:20 AM, 10:50 AM, 11:15 AM, 12:15 PM, 12:55 PM, 01:50 PM, 02:25 PM, 03:50 PM, 04:30 PM, 05:30 PM, 06:55 PM, 07:25 PM, 07:55 PM, 08:45 PM, 09:25 PM, 10:25 PM, 10:30 PM,10:55 PM INOX: Capital Mall: 09:45 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:15 AM, 01:15 PM, 02:00 PM, 02:40 PM, 04:45 PM, 05:30 PM, 06:05 PM, 08:15 PM, 09:00 PM, 09:30 PM