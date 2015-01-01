पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मध्यप्रदेश भाजपा में बदलाव:पी मुरलीधर राव होंगे मप्र भाजपा के नए प्रभारी पंकजा-बिस्वेस्वर सह प्रभारी बने

भोपाल29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पी मुरलीधर राव (फाइल फोटो)
  • कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पश्चिम बंगाल, धुर्वे और पवैया होंगेे महाराष्ट्र के सह प्रभारी

बिहार के चुनाव और मप्र समेत देश भर के उपचुनाव के परिणाम आने के बाद भाजपा में नियुक्तियों का दौर शुरू हो गया। दिवाली से ठीक पहले पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्‌डा ने पी मुरलीधर राव को मप्र का नया प्रभारी नियुक्त किया। उनके साथ पंकजा मुंडे और बिस्वेस्वर टुडे को सह प्रभारी नियुक्त किया है।

नड्‌डा ने पहले अपनी टीम में मप्र को तवज्जो दी, अब प्रभारी व सह प्रभारियों में भी प्रदेश के नेताओं को गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र और पश्चिम बंगाल जैसे राज्य दिए हैं। इसमें गुजरात और पश्चिम बंगाल में तो विधानसभा चुनाव आने वाले साल में होने वाले हैं। यहां बता दें कि राव से पहले विनय सहस्त्रबुद्धे करीब 5 साल प्रदेश प्रभारी रहे।

नए प्रदेश प्रभारी राव राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ के करीबी हैं। स्वदेश जागरण मंच के 15 साल राष्ट्रीय संगठक रहे और उससे पहले अभाविप में संगठन मंत्री पद पर काम कर चुके हैं। पूर्व राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की टीम में वे राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री रहे। साथ ही तमिलनाडू और कर्नाटक का प्रभार देखा। राव के साथ ही मप्र के कुछ नेताओं को भी प्रमुख जिम्मेदारियां दी गई हैं। नड्‌डा की टीम में राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री कैलाश विजयवर्गीय को पश्चिम बंगाल का प्रभारी बनाया गया है। अरविंद मेनन और अमित मालवीय सह प्रभारी होंगे।

इन्हें भी मिलीं जिम्मेदारी
महाराष्ट्र में प्रभारी सीटी रवि बनाए गए हैं, जबकि सह प्रभारी का जिम्मा ओम प्रकाश धुर्वे और जयभान सिंह पवैया को मिला है। गुजरात में भूपेंद्र यादव प्रभारी बनाए गए हैं, जबकि सह प्रभारी मंदसौर सांसद सुधीर गुप्ता होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें