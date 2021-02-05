पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Padmashree Color Worker Bansi Kaul's Final Work Zindagi And Leech Plays Were Staged By The Cast With Moist Eyes, Bansi Kaul Died 10 Days Ago, The Cast Paid Tribute After The Play

गुरु को नमन:पद्मश्री रंगकर्मी स्व. बंसी कौल की अंतिम कृति जिंदगी और जोंक नाटक का मंचन कलाकारों ने नम आंखों से किया

भोपाल28 मिनट पहले
नाटक जिंदगी और जोंक का मंचन करते रंग विदूषक संस्था के कलाकार। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • 10 दिन पहले ही बंसी कौल का निधन हुआ, कलाकारों ने नाटक के बाद दी श्रद्धांजलि

भारत भवन में चल रहे 39वें स्थापना दिवस समारोह में नाटक ‘जिंदगी और जोंक’ का मंचन हुआ। अमरकांत द्वारा लिखित नाटक का निर्देशन पद्मश्री स्व. बंसी कौल ने किया था। खास है कि बंसी दा के देहांत के 10 दिन बाद यह नाटक खेलना उनके शिष्यों के लिए मुश्किल था। नम आंखों से कलाकारों ने नाटक खेला। ग्रुप के सदस्यों का कहना है कि बंसी दा कहते थे शो मस्ट गो ऑन, इसलिए हमने यह शो अपने गुरु काे समर्पित किया। एक दिन रात को पहले जब हम सेट बना रहे थे, तो ऐसा लगा बंसी दा वहीं हैं और डांट रहे हैं, रो मत अच्छे से सेट बनाओ। शो के बाद सभी कलाकारों ने अपने गुरु की फोटो पर पुष्प अर्पित कर श्रदांजलि दी और दो मिनट का मौन रखा।

नाटक के बाद पद्मश्री रंगकर्मी स्व. बंसी कौल को श्रदांजलि दी गई।
गौरतलब है कि पद्मश्री रंगकर्मी बंसी कौल की जिंदगी के निर्देशन का यह आखिरी नाटक है। 20 फरवरी को भोपाल में बंसी कौल की श्रृदांजलि सभा भी रखी गई है। पहली बार नाटक से पहले अपने प्रिय गुरु बंसी दा की कमी कलाकारों के चेहरे पर देखने को मिली, लेकिन उनमें कहीं न कहीं उत्साह भी था कि वो इस प्रस्तुति को उतने ही सधे हुए अंदाज में मंच पर पेश करें, जैसा बंसी दादा उनसे हमेशा अपेक्षा रखते थे। प्रस्तुति के बाद सभागार के अंदर मौजूद सभी कलाकारों सहित दर्शकों ने बंसी दा को याद करते हुए श्रद्धांजलि दी।

