स्त्री विषय पर विमर्श:पद्मश्री लोकगायिका जब आदिवासी कलाकार भूरी बाई की कला को देखकर हुई अभिभूत, कहा आप तो पद्मश्री की हकदार हो

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जनजातीय संग्रहालय में आदिवासी कलाकार भूरी बाई के साथ लोक गायिका मालिनी अवस्थी।
  • जनजातीय संग्रहालय में लोकगायिका मालिनी अवस्थी का लोक परंपरा में स्त्री सर्जनात्मकता’ विषय पर व्याख्यान

पद़मश्री लोकगायिका मालिनी अवस्थी मंगलवार काे भोपाल जनजातीय संग्रहालय में लोक परंपरा में स्त्री सर्जनात्मकता’ विषय पर व्याख्यान देने आईं। व्याख्यान के बाद वे आदिवासी कलाकार भूरी बाई से मिलीं।

दिन में व्याख्यान के बाद जनजातीय संग्रहालय में एक दीवार पर बने चित्रों को देखकर उनकी नजर ठहर सी गई। जब उस दीवार पर बने चित्रों को बनाने वाली आदिवासी कलाकार भूरी बाई से मिलीं तो उसकी कला और उसके मजदूर बनने से लेकर कलाकार बनने की कहानी जानी तो भूरी बाई को गले लगाते हुए कहा कि आप तो पद्मश्री की हकदार हो। मैं तो यहां लोक परंपरा में स्त्री की सर्जनात्मकता पर बातचीत करने आई थी, लेकिन आप तो यहां साक्षात इसका उदाहण हो। उन्होंने काफी देर तक भूरी बाई के काम को देखा उसके साथ फोटोग्राफ्स लिए। इसके बाद उन्होंने भूरी बाई को अपने मोबाइल से शूट भी किया।

जनजातीय संग्रहालय में आदिवासी चित्रकार भूरी बाई के लाइफस्कैच के सामने भूरी बाई के साथ सेल्फी लेतीं लोक गायिका मालिनी अवस्थी।
जनजातीय संग्रहालय में आदिवासी चित्रकार भूरी बाई के लाइफस्कैच के सामने भूरी बाई के साथ सेल्फी लेतीं लोक गायिका मालिनी अवस्थी।

हमारी अनपढ़ महिलाओं ने हमें जो सिखाया है वह आज के वैज्ञानिक भी नहीं बता सकते

वहीं दिन के व्याख्यान के सत्र में पद्मश्री लोक गायिका मालिनी अवस्थी का स्वागत संस्कृति संचालक आदित्य कुमार त्रिपाठी ने किया। व्याख्यान में मालिनी अवस्थी ने कहा कि सृजन का वरदान स्त्री को मिला हुआ है। वह हमेशा से सृजन करती आई है। हमारी दादी, नानी और पुरखियों हमारी लोक परंपराओं, संस्कार और संस्कृति को अपने लाेक गीतों में आगे बढ़ाया। ताकि आने वाली पीढ़ी उससे रूबरू हो सके। आज हम जिस युग में जी रहे हैं, उसे आधुनिक कहा जा रहा है, जबकि भारतीय ज्ञान परंपरा से ज्यादा आधुनिक कुछ भी नहीं है। हमारी परंपरा, संस्कृति, लोकगीत, लोकाचार इतने सही, सटीक और समसामयिक हैं कि इन्हें किसी भी काल में झुठलाया नहीं जा सकता है। इन पुरातन मान्यताओं को पीढ़ी दर पीढ़ी सहेजा है हमारी पुरखिनों यानी महिलाओं ने। वे वैज्ञानिक, संगीतकार , साहित्यकार और शिक्षक भी थीं। उन्हीं के विवेक और ज्ञान परंपरा की वजह से आज भारतीय संस्कृति इतनी समृद्ध है। हमारी अनपढ़ - गंवार महिलाओं ने हमें जो सिखाया है वह आज के वैज्ञानिक भी नहीं बता सकते। गोबर से लेपना, गाय पालन, खाने - पीने और सोने का समय यानी पूरी दिनचर्या क्षेत्र और काल के हिसाब से तय थी। वनस्पतियों का दवाई के रूप में इस्तेमाल यानी दादी - नानी के नुस्खों को बड़ी-बड़ी दवा कंपनियां आजमा रही हैं। सबसे खास बात यह है कि हमारे पूर्वज महिलाओं में दया भाव सर्वोपरि था। विवाह के निमंत्रण में सांप-बिच्छू और हवा पानी तक को न्यौता देने का जिक्र लोकगीतों में मिलता है। इसका मतलब सबके सहयोग से बिना बाधा के मांगलिक कार्य के हो जाने कि कामना है।

