भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:पद्मश्री डॉ. भारती बंधु का कबीर गायन, रीजनल साइंस सेंटर फिर शुरू, साढ़े 5 घंटे बिजली कटौती... शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपाल21 मिनट पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स...

मौसम

  • आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9.30 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक PGBT रोड, नारियल खेड़ा, जेपी नगर, हमीदिया रोड, विजय नगर, आनंदनगर, पटेल नगर, रीगल स्टेट क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'रंग मध्यप्रदेश' के अंतर्गत पद्मश्री डॉ. भारती बंधु का कबीर गायन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे।

थिएटर/शो

  • सैन्य फिल्म ‘ फॉर देम’ का प्रदर्शन, शौर्य स्मारक, शाम 6 बजे।

एग्जीबिशन

  • रीजनल साइंस सेंटर शुरू, श्यामला हिल्स, सुबह 10 बजे
  • आदिवासी पिथौरा चित्रकला प्रदर्शनी, हिंदी भवन, सुबह 11 बजे
  • गीता बारिया की चित्र प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे

हाट बाजार/मेला

  • दीपोत्सव, गौहर महल, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • दीपोत्सव, भोपाल हाट, दोपहर 2 बजे
