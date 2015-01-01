पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कानून पर सियासत:प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने लव जिहाद को आईएसआईएस का षडयंत्र बताया, कांग्रेस ने कहा- दूसरा कानून क्यों?

भोपाल24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मध्य प्रदेश सरकार लव जिहाद के खिलाफ कानून लाने जा रही है, जिस पर सियासत शुरू हो गई है।
  • कांग्रेस एमएलए लक्ष्मण सिंह ने कहा- जो धर्म परिवर्तन नहीं करते हैं, उन्हें डरने की जरूरत नहीं
  • लव जिहाद को लेकर बनने वाले कानून का जमीयत-ए-उलेमा ने विरोध किया है

मध्य प्रदेश में लव जिहाद को लेकर सियासत गर्माई हुई है। जहां प्रस्तावित विधेयक पर बीजेपी के अंदर से ही इसे और सख्त करने की मांग उठ रही है। बीजेपी नेता और मध्य प्रदेश विधानसभा के प्रोटेम स्पीकर रामेश्वर शर्मा ने तो इसे आतंकी संगठन आईएसआईएस का षडयंत्र तक बता दिया है। वहीं कांग्रेस ने कहा कि पहले से ऐसा कानून होते हुए, दूसरा कानून लाने का अधिकार नहीं है।

रामेश्वर शर्मा ने कहा कि लव जिहाद पाकिस्तान की आईएसआई और आईएसआईएस आतंकी संगठनों का भारत के खिलाफ बड़ा षड्यंत्र है। उन्‍होंने 5 साल नहीं, बल्कि 10 साल की सजा का प्रावधान करने की बात कही है। रामेश्वर शर्मा ने दलित और आदिवासी की बेटियों के धर्मांतरण के बाद मुस्लिम या ईसाई बनने पर उन्हें आरक्षण का लाभ न देने की मांग भी की है। उन्‍होंने यह भी कहा कि मुस्लिम संगठनों और कांग्रेस का विरोध करने से कुछ नहीं होगा। यह षड्यंत्र चल रहा है। हमारा विधेयक वोट की खातिर नहीं, बल्कि संस्कृति की रक्षा के लिए है।

लक्ष्मण सिंह ने किया विधेयक का समर्थन
इधर, चांचौड़ा से कांग्रेस विधायक और दिग्विजय सिंह के भाई लक्ष्मण सिंह लव जिहाद कानून के समर्थन में आ गए हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट कर लव जिहाद के खिलाफ बन रहे कानून का समर्थन किया। लिखा- बलपूर्वक विवाह करना बलपूर्वक धर्म परिवर्तन के विरुद्ध प्रदेश में कानून बन रहा है। जो ऐसा नही करते हैं, उन्हें डरने की क्या आवश्यकता है?

कांग्रेस के धनोपिया ने कहा- दूसरा कानून क्यों?
कांग्रेस ने प्रस्तावित लव जिहाद कानून का विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया है। कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता और कानून मामलों के जानकार जेपी धनोपिया ने कहा कि प्रदेश में पहले ही ऐसे मामलों को लेकर कानून है। धनोपिया ने कहा कि भाजपा विधान सभा सत्र में क़ानून बनाने की बात कर रही है लेकिन प्रदेश में धर्म स्वातंत्र्य अधिनियम 1968 से ही प्रदेश में लागू है, लव जिहाद जैसा टर्म कानून और संविधान में कहीं नहीं है, हां यह महिलाओं की सुरक्षा से जुड़ा मुद्दा जरूर है। सरकार को पहले से कानून होते हुए ऐसा कानून लाना का अधिकार नहीं है।

कानून के जरिए मुसलमानों को दबाने की कोशिश

लव जिहाद को लेकर बनने वाले कानून का जमीयत-ए-उलेमा ने विरोध किया है। जमीयत-ए-उलेमा के स्टेट चेयरमैन हाजी मोहम्मद हारुन का कहना है कि प्यार पर किसी का पहरा नहीं है, और इस तरह के कानून बनाकर सरकार सिर्फ मुस्लिम समाज को टारगेट कर रही हैं। हाजी हारुन ने बताया ऐसे कई हिंदू घर है, जहां मुस्लिम लड़कियां हैं, और ऐसे कई मुस्लिम घर हैं, जहां हिंदू लड़कियां हैं, लेकिन सरकार जिस प्रकार का कानून बनाने जा रही है उससे लगता है कि सरकार सिर्फ और सिर्फ मुस्लिम समाज को दबाने का प्रयास कर रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि जमीयत-ए-उलेमा इसको लेकर पत्र लिखेगा और उच्च स्तर पर बात करके सुप्रीम कोर्ट भी जाएगा। इस कानून का पुरजोर विरोध करेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिताब में लिखा- पाकिस्तानी फौज में कई लोग अल कायदा के मददगार, अब यह ओपन सीक्रेट - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें