फरमान:सुबह 7:30 बजे पेपर होगा अपलोड, पैरेंट्स को 10:30 तक स्कूल में जमा करानी होगी कॉपी; बाल आयोग में शिकायत

भोपाल3 घंटे पहले
कार्मल काॅन्वेंट स्कूल प्रबंधन के एक फरमान से अभिभावक परेशान हैं। प्रबंधन ने अभिभावकों को सूचना दी है कि बच्चों की परीक्षा के लिए सुबह साढ़े सात बजे पेपर अपलोड कर दिया जाएगा। सभी अभिभावकों को साढ़े दस बजे के पहले परीक्षा कॉपी लेकर स्कूल में जमा करना होगी।

अभिभावकों ने इसकी शिकायत बाल आयोग में की है। आयोग के सदस्य ब्रजेश चौहान का कहना है कि पेपर के बाद अभिभावक टाइम मैच करने के लिए स्कूल पहुंचेंगे, इससे हादसे का खतरा होगा।

प्रबंधन को यह व्यवस्था करना चाहिए कि वे उत्तर पुस्तिका को अपलोड कर दें या फिर उसे कार्यालयीन समय में स्कूल में जमा करने की मोहलत दें। प्रिसिंपल सिस्टर पवित्रा का कहना है कि अभी तक हमारे पास किसी अभिभावक ने शिकायत नहीं की है। यदि किसी को कोई समस्या है तो उसका निराकरण किया जाएगा।

