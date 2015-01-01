पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संघर्ष को मिली सफलता:8वीं तक पढ़े माता-पिता चाय-पान की गुमठी लगाते हैं, बेटे को आईआईटी कानपुर में मिला एडमिशन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
अनमाेल अहिरवार
  • सरकारी स्कूल में पढ़ा, उसी स्कूल ने काेचिंग की फीस भरी, 5 दिन पहले ज्वाॅइन की ऑनलाइन क्लासेस

(अनूप दुबोलिया) ये कहानी है शहर के सबसे पॉश इलाके एमपी नगर से सटकर बसी एक झुग्गी में रहने वाले अनमाेल अहिरवार की। 8वीं तक पढ़े माता-पिता घर के दालान में ही चाय-पान की गुमठी लगाते हैं और परिवार इसी की बदौलत गुजर-बसर करता है। पिता चाय बनाते हैं और मां पान बेचती हैं। दोनों की महीने की बमुश्किल 5-6 हजार कमाई है। घर में छोटे-छोटे दो कमरे हैं, जिनमें लगा तखत आधा गुमठी के सामान से पटा है और आधे पर अनमोल व उनके भाई बैठकर पढ़ते हैं।

धीमी रोशनी में किताबों के अक्षर बमुश्किल नजर आते हैं। अनमाेल का पिछले महीने अक्टूबर में आईआईटी कानुपर में सिलेक्शन हुआ है। 5 दिन पहले ही एडमिशन प्रक्रिया पूरी करके ऑनलाइन क्लाॅस ज्वाइन की है। 10वीं में 87% व 12वीं में 89.2% अंक लाने वाले अनमाेल ने शहर के सुभाष एक्सीलेंस स्कूल से पढ़ाई की है। इसी स्कूल ने उनके लिए कोचिंग का इंतजाम किया था।

अनमोल कहते हैं... संघर्ष उनका नहीं माता-पिता का है। वरना वो यहां तक कभी नहीं पहुंच पाते। वो कहते हैं कि ठान लिया था, इसके लिए 8 घंटे पढ़ाई की। माता-पिता ने कभी उससे काम नहीं करवाया, लेकिन वो पढ़ाई से वक्त निकालकर खुद उनकी मदद कर देता था। अनमोल के स्कूल प्रिंसिपल सुधाकर पाराशर तो फूले नहीं समाते। वे कहते हैं कि अनमाेल पर पूरे स्कूल काे गर्व है।

पिता को नहीं मालूम क्या है आईआईटी...
अनमोल के पिता बोले कि पता नहीं क्या हाेता है आईआईटी, लेकिन सुना है बहुत अच्छा हुआ है। मां तो लगातार रोती रहीं। कहने लगीं हम बहुत छोटे लोग हैं पता नहीं इतनी खुशी कैसे मिल गई। उनका बड़ा बेटा आनंद भी इंजीनियरिंग कर रहा है। आनंद कहते हैं कि खुद का फॉर्म भरने में गलती हो गई थी तो मैं बड़े और अच्छे इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में एडमिशन नहीं ले पाया। इसलिए छोटे भाई का फॉर्म बड़ी सावधानी से भरा।

