रिवाइज्ड क्वारेंटाइन गाइडलाइन:डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट्स से आने वाले यात्रियों की होगी ऑक्सीजन लेवल की जांच

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट्स से भोपाल, इंदौर व जबलपुर के एयरपोर्ट पर पहुंचने वाले यात्रियों की ऑक्सीजन लेवल की जांच की जाएगी। हालांकि उन्हें संस्थागत या होम क्वारेंटाइन करने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। केवल ऑक्सीजन का प्रतिशत ही चैक किया जाएगा। इतना ही नहीं उन्हें कोविड संबंधी अन्य कोई टेस्ट भी नहीं करवाना होगा। यह बातें भोपाल, इंदौर व जबलपुर एयरपोर्ट पर देश के विभिन्न स्थानों से आने वाली फ्लाइट्स के पैसेंजर के लिए जारी की गई स्टेट वाइज रिवाइज्ड क्वारेंटाइन गाइडलाइन में कही गई हैं।

राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट के डायरेक्टर अनिल विक्रम का कहना है कि राज्य सरकार की क्वारेंटाइन गाइडलाइन का हम लगातार पालन कर रहे हैं। गाइडलाइन अनुसार पैसेंजर्स को अपने स्वास्थ्य के बारे में आरोग्य सेतु एप या सेल्फ डिक्लेरेशन फॉर्म के माध्यम से जानकारी देना होगी। यदि कोई पैसेंजर यात्रा के बाद एयरपोर्ट पर अराइवल के दौरान सिम्प्टेमैटिक पाया जाता है, तो जिस एयरलाइन्स की फ्लाइट से वह आया है, उसका दायित्व होगा कि उसे बेगेज सहित मेडिकल आइसोलेशन रूम में भेज दिया जाए।

