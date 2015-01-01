पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल एयरपोर्ट:पिछले हफ्ते यात्री बढ़े, कोरोनाकाल में पहली बार 89% तक बुक रहीं सीट

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
  • मई से सितंबर तक रोज 1000 से भी कम यात्री, अब संख्या 2000 पार

राजा भोज एयरपोर्ट पर दीपावली त्योहार के चलते यात्रियों की संख्या में अच्छा खासा इजाफा हो गया। मई से लेकर सितंबर यानी 5 महीने तक रोजाना एक हजार से कम यात्रियों ने ही सफर किया था, लेकिन अब यह आकड़ा दो हजार के पार पहुंच गया है। सबसे ज्यादा 89 फीसदी आवागमन 11 नवंबर को हुआ, जबकि सबसे कम 65 फीसदी ने 15 नवंबर को आवागमन किया।

मई, जून व जुलाई महीने में तो हालात इतने खराब थे कि सिर्फ 500 यात्री ही एक दिन में आवागमन कर रहे थे, जबकि जुलाई महीने तक दिल्ली, मुंबई, हैदराबाद के लिए फ्लाइट्स का संचालन किया जा रहा था। इसी तरह यदि पिछले दो दिनों के आंकड़े देखें तो भोपाल से विभिन्न स्थानों को रवाना होने वाले यात्रियों की संख्या, आने वालों से ज्यादा रही है।

मुंबई स्पेशल फ्लाइट को दिसंबर अंत तक बढ़ाया
इस बीच इंडिगो द्वारा हाल ही में शुरू की गई मुंबई स्पेशल फ्लाइट में फिलहाल दिसंबर अंत तक की बुकिंग खोल दी गई है। वहीं, भोपाल से दिल्ली के लिए 22 नवंबर से ईवनिंग के समय एक अन्य फ्लाइट में दिसंबर अंत तक बुकिंग मिलने लगी है, लेकिन एअर इंडिया ने 15 नवंबर बीतने के बाद भी भोपाल से जयपुर, पुणे, रायपुर जैसे स्थानों के लिए फ्लाइट शुरू करने के मामले में कोई पहल नहीं की है। इससे समझा जा रहा है कि एअर इंडिया अब इस साल के अंत में या वर्ष-2021 में ही अपनी बंद पड़ी फ्लाइट्स को शुरू कर सकेगा।

नवंबर में त्योहार आते ही बढ़ते गए यात्री

मुंबई-भोपाल-मुंबई स्पेशल फ्लाइट में बुकिंग

