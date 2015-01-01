पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Pati Patni Aur Woh: Madhya Pradesh Bhopal Woman To Divorce Husband So He Can Marry His Girlfriend

पति की खुशी के लिए:भोपाल में एक महिला अपने पति को तलाक देने के लिए इसलिए राजी हो गईं ताकि वह अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड से शादी कर सके

भोपाल10 मिनट पहले
भोपाल में 'पति-पत्नी और वो' के इस मामले के बारे में वकील सरिता राजानी ने जानकारी दी।
  • महिला ने कहा कि 'वह अपने पति के जीवन में किसी अवांछित वस्तु की तरह नहीं रहना चाहती थी'

भोपाल में एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया है जिसे सुनकर लोग हैरान रह गए। 'पति पत्नी और वो' के इस मामले में पत्नी ने रिश्ते में बड़ा त्याग करते हुए मिसाल पेश की। महिला अपने पति से सहमति से इसलिए अलग हो गई, क्योंकि पति अपनी गर्ल फ्रेंड से शादी करना चाहता था। महिला ने कहा कि 'वह अपने पति के जीवन में अवांछित वस्तु की तरह नहीं रहना चाहती थी और पति की खुशी, उसके लिए सर्वोपरि थी। इसलिए उसने अलग होने का निर्णय लिया है।' फैमिली कोर्ट की वकील सरिता राजानी ने बताया कि पति-पत्नी जिला न्यायालय में तलाक की अर्जी लगा दी है।

वकील सरिता राजानी ने भास्कर को बताया करीब 15 दिन पहले एक परेशान और उलझन में पड़ा एक व्यक्ति मेरे दफ्तर आया। उसने अपनी समस्या बताई। कहा कि मेरे जीवन में एक गर्ल फ्रेंड है, उससे प्यार करता हूं और पत्नी से भी मुझे कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। वह पूरी तरह से मेरे प्रति समर्पित हैं। तो क्या ऐसा संभव है कि मैं दोनों को एक साथ रख सकूं। तीन साल पहले दोनों की शादी हुई थी, जबकि पति 17 महीने से महिला मित्र के संपर्क में था।

वकील सरिता राजानी ने पति के ऐसा पूछने पर कहा कि मैंने उन्हें पहली ही बैठक साफ कर दिया था कि ऐसा न तो कानूनी और न ही सामाजिक रूप से संभव है। इसके बाद दूसरी सिटिंग में मैंने उनकी महिला मित्र से बात की। बातचीत के दौरान मुझे लगा कि गर्ल फ्रेंड काफी जिद्दी हैं और वह चाहती हैं उनका मित्र अपनी पत्नी को तलाक देकर उनसे शादी कर ले। इस दौरान पति ने मुझे बताया कि उसने अब तक अपनी पत्नी को ये बात संकोच की वजह से नहीं बताई। पति ने कहा कि अगर वह सुनेगी तो उसे बहुत दुख होगा और मैं ये करना चाहता हूं।

वकील राजानी ने बताया कि मैंने तीसरी सिटिंग में पति और पत्नी दोनों को एक साथ बुलाया। इस दौरान पति और पत्नी दोनों से अलग-अलग बात की। तब तक पत्नी को गर्ल फ्रेंड के बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं थी। दूसरी महिला के संपर्क में होने की जानकारी हुई तो पत्नी रोने लगी। इसके बाद उन्होंने मुझसे कहा कि मुझे एक दिन का वक्त दीजिए, मैं आपको बताऊंगी।

वकील ने कहा कि मैंने अपने पूरे कैरियर में इतनी धैर्यवान महिला नहीं देखी, उसने दफ्तर से निकलने के बाद पति से कहा मुझे घर ले चलो। दूसरे दिन पति-पत्नी को फिर बुलाया गया। पत्नी ने अपने पति को तलाक देने पर सहमति दे दी।

उसने कहा कि 'मैं आपके जीवन में एक अवांछित वस्तु की तरह बनकर नहीं रहना चाहती, अगर पति के जीवन में कोई दूसरी महिला है तो आप उसी के साथ रहिए। पति को इससे गिल्टी फील हो रही थी। पति ने अपनी पत्नी को ऑफर किया कि तुम मुझसे अलग होकर किसी दूसरे पर आश्रित ना रहो, इसलिए मैं तुम्हें अपना एक घर और पैसे देता रहूंगा। जिससे तुम अपनी जिंदगी आराम से काट सको।'

स्वाभिमानी पत्नी इसे भी लेने से इनकार कर दिया। उसने कहा कि 'जब मैं आपके जीवन में स्वीकार नहीं तो फिर आप की संपत्ति पर मैं अपना कोई हक नहीं जताऊंगी। इसके बाद दोनों अलग हो गए। पति-पत्नी ने डायवोर्स पिटिशन दायर कर दी है। उधर पति ने गर्ल फ्रेंड के साथ मंदिर में विवाह कर लिया है।'

