पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • PEB Giving Information On Recruitment Of Vacancies Only Without Releasing Rulebook To Pacify The Anger Of Youth

भर्तियां अटकने से रोष:युवाओं का गुस्सा शांत करने बिना रूलबुक जारी किए सिर्फ खाली पदों पर भर्ती कराने की सूचना दे रहा पीईबी

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • अब नई भर्तियों को लेकर युवाओं का मन बहलाने के लिए जिम्मेदारों ने अपनाया नया ट्रेंड
  • मध्यप्रदेश में पिछले सालों में सबसे बड़ी भर्ती स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग

(गिरीश उपाध्याय) मध्यप्रदेश में पिछले सालों में सबसे बड़ी भर्ती स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग और आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के लिए 3 साल से चल रही है। इन दोनों विभागों के अंतर्गत 30,594 से अधिक उच्च माध्यमिक और माध्यमिक शिक्षक के लिए मेरिट में आए उम्मीदवारों की नियुक्ति अटकी है। भर्तियां अटकने और नई भर्तियां नहीं आने के कारण युवाओं में रोष है। अब नई भर्तियों को लेकर युवाओं का गुस्सा शांत करने जिम्मेदारों ने नया ट्रेंड अपनाया है।

अब अधिकारिक घोषणाएं प्रोफेशनल एग्जामिनेशन बोर्ड (पीईबी) से कराई जा रही हैं। ऐसा हाल ही में तीन भर्तियों को लेकर किया जा चुका है। इससे पहले पीईबी परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल जारी करता था और सभी कार्रवाई होने के बाद रूलबुक जारी कर सीधे आवेदन बुलाता था। लेकिन अब रूलबुक से पहले संभावित पदों की संख्या बताकर उन पर भर्ती कराने की सिर्फ सूचना निकाली जा रही हैं। ताकि युवाओं का गुस्सा शांत किया जा सके।

स्कूल शिक्षा, आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के अलावा इनमें नियुक्तियां अटकीं
सहकारिता विभाग
3629 पदों के लिए जूनियर सेल्समैन की भर्ती वर्ष सितंबर 2018 में निकाली गई। 20 मार्च 2020 को उम्मीदवारों का मेरिट के आधार पर चयन कर लिया गया। करीब 2 लाख उम्मीदवारों ने आवेदन किया था। नियुक्ति के लिए सत्यापन नहीं किया जा रहा है।

राजस्व विभाग
वर्ष 2017 में 9235 पद के लिए पटवारी भर्ती निकली थी। इसमें 10 लाख से अधिक उम्मीदवार शामिल हुए थे। पीईबी ने 26 मार्च 2018 को रिजल्ट घोषित किया। राजस्व विभाग ने राज्य स्तर पर 26 जून 2018 को पहली काउंसलिंग की। लेकिन सभी पद अभी तक नहीं भरा सके।

कौशल विकास विभाग
मार्च 2018 में 1 ब्रांडिंग मैनेजर व 76 डिस्ट्रिक्ट फेसिलिटेटर पदों पर भर्ती के लिए विज्ञापन निकाला। भर्ती अटकी हुई है। जबकि अक्टूबर 2018 में साक्षात्कार हुए और फरवरी 2019 में सिलेक्शन लिस्ट (रिजल्ट) जारी हुई। मार्च 2019 में सत्यापन प्रक्रिया भी हो गई।

लेबोरेटरी टेक्नीशियन के 590 पदों पर संविदा नियुक्ति अटकी

  • 26 अगस्त 2019 को राष्ट्रीय बाल सुरक्षा कार्यक्रम के तहत आयुष मेडिकल ऑफिसर के 710 पदाें पर भर्ती निकाली। 19 नवंबर को परीक्षा हुई। 31 दिसंबर 2019 से 2 जनवरी 2020 तक रिजल्ट जारी किया।
  • सीनियर टीबी लेबोरेटरी सुपरवाइजर (एसटीएलएस) लेबोरेटरी टेक्नीशियन (एलटी) के 590 पदों पर संविदा नियुक्ति अटकी हुई है। 2 नवंबर 2019 को परीक्षा के बाद 27 नवंबर को रिजल्ट आया।

पुलिस भर्ती- सिर्फ सूचना जारी की

  • 4000 आरक्षक भर्ती करने के लिए पीईबी ने सूचना जारी कर दी गई। इसकी रूलबुक 25 नवंबर को जारी होगी। युवा सब इंस्पेक्टर की भर्ती का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
  • 250 पदों के लिए समूह-दो, उपसमूह-4 के तहत सहायक संपरीक्षक, कनिष्ठ सहायक, सहायक एवं डाटा एंट्री ऑपरेटर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती की पीईबी ने प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी की गई। रूल बुक 25 नवंबर को जारी होगी।
  • किसान कल्याण तथा कृषि विभाग के लिए 863 पदों भर्ती के लिए पीईबी ने प्रेस विज्ञप्ति जारी की। इसके अनुसार 5 नवंबर को रूल बुक जारी होगी। 10 नवंबर से आवेदन बुलाए जाएंगे।

इनकी रूल बुक जारी, आवेदन भी बुलाए

  • टाफ स्टाफ नर्स, लैब टेक्नीशियन सहित 37 तरह के पदों पर होगी 2204 हेल्थ वर्कर की भर्ती के लिए 1 नवंबर तक आवेदन बुलाए हैं। परीक्षा की संभावित तारीख 16-27 दिसंबर तय की गई है।
  • समूह-तीन के अंतर्गत 52 पदों के लिए उपयंत्री परीक्षा के लिए 28 सितंबर तक आवेदन बुलाए। 18056 ने आवेदन किया। परीक्षा की संभावित तारीख 9-10 दिसंबर है।
  • जेल प्रहरी के 226 पद के लिए पीईबी ने 24 अगस्त तक आवेदन बुलाए।

पीईबी द्वारा उम्मीदवारों को जानकारी पूर्व से जानकारी दी गई है। ताकि उन्हें सहूलियत हो सके। -जेपी गुप्ता, पीआरओ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें