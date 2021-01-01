पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पाबंदियां खत्म:शादी-पारिवारिक आयोजन के लिए अब नहीं लेना होगी इजाजत, लेकिन सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क अब भी जरूरी

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
मंदिरों में घंटियाें पर मनाही नहीं। न्यू मार्केट के हनुमान मंदिर की फोटो। - Dainik Bhaskar
मंदिरों में घंटियाें पर मनाही नहीं। न्यू मार्केट के हनुमान मंदिर की फोटो।
  • लोगों की संख्या की बाध्यता भी खत्म

एक फरवरी से लागू नई कोरोना एसओपी के बाद अब कई पाबंदियां खत्म हो गई हैं। शादि समेत अन्य पारिवारिक आयोजनों के लिए अब जिला प्रशासन से अनुमति नहीं लेना हाेगी। साथ ही लोगों की संख्या की बाध्यता भी खत्म कर दी गई है। लेकिन शर्त यह है कि सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन और मास्क पहनना जरूरी होगा।

शादी समारोह-100 से ज्यादा लोग आ सकेंगे
कोरोना के चलते शादी-विवाह और पारिवारिक आयोजनाें में 100 से ज्यादा लोग नहीं बुला सकते थे। हाॅल में आधी क्षमता से संचालन होता था। लेकिन, अब ऐसा नहीं होगा। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के अलावा सारी पाबंदियां जिला प्रशासन ने खत्म कर दी हैं।

सिनेमाघर- सीट खाली नहीं छोड़ना होगी
अब तक सिनेमाघर 50 प्रतिशत क्षमता पर ही संचालित करने की अनुमति थी। लेकिन, अब शत-प्रतिशत क्षमता के साथ इनका संचालन किया जा सकेगा। इसी तरह थियेटर व अन्य मनोरंजक आयोजन में भी किसी तरह की बाध्यता नहीं रहेगी। गौरतलब है कि सिनेप्लेक्स अब भी बंद हैं।

मंदिर-धार्मिक- जगराते-भंडारे भी हाे सकेंगे
कोरोनाकाल मेें मंदिरों से घंटियां हटा दी गई थी या उनमें कपड़े लपेट दिए गए थे, ताकि लोग उसे छू न सकें। लेकिन अब लोग मंदिराें में घंटियां बजा सकेंगे। जगराते, भंडारे समेत अन्य धार्मिक आयोजन भी हो सकेंगे। लेकिन ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में भी डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रखना होगा।

मेले भी लगेंगे - बड़े आयोजन भी होंगे
कोरोना के दौरान मेलों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया था। लेकिन, अब बड़े स्तर पर आयाेजित होने वाले मेले लग सकेंगे। लेकिन,इनमें आयोजकाें को करोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करवाना जैसे मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान देना होगा। उल्लंघन करने पर कार्रवाई भी होगी।

दुकान और संस्थान- नहीं बनाने पड़ेंगे सर्कल
कोरोना संक्रमण के दौरान दुकानों और संस्थानों में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए सर्कल बनाने के आदेश थे। हालांकि अब ऐसी व्यवस्था नहीं है। लेकिन, दुकानदारों को अब भी यह ध्यान रखना होगा कि दुकान के भीतर दूरी बनी रहे। अब हाट बाजार भी सभी जगह लगना शुरू हो गए हैं।

