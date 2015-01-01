पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोपाल में आज के इवेंट्स:मालवा एक्सप्रेस कैंसिल, सिंधी संस्कृति नृत्य, साढ़े पांच घंटे बिजली कटौती...शहर में कब-क्या होगा, यहां पढ़ें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
आपके लिए जरूरी अपडेट्स ...

मौसम

  • आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री। न्यूनतम 18 डिग्री।

बिजली कटौती

  • कृषि संस्थान, न्यू केरवा, बडवई क्षेत्र में सुबह 9 से 3.30 बजे तक

ट्रेन कैंसिल

  • इंदौर से शाम 5.20 बजे भोपाल आने वाली मालवा एक्सप्रेस रद्द रहेगी।
  • दिव्यांगों के लिए कृत्रिम अंग प्रत्यारोपण शिविर, मानस भवन, श्यामला हिल्स, सुबह 10 बजे।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'गमक' के अंतर्गत सिंधी संस्कृति नृत्य, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे

एग्जीबिशन/वर्कशॉप

  • गीता बारिया की पेंटिंग एग्जीबिशन, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • नाटक कार्यशाला, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 3 बजे
  • पिच्छिका परिवर्तन समारोह, श्री दिगंबर जैन मंदिर अशोका गार्डन, दोपहर 1.30 बजे।

स्पोर्ट्स इवेंट्स

  • फेथ कप अंडर-19 इंटर अकादमी क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट, फेथ क्रिकेट ग्राउंड, सुबह 8 बजे।
