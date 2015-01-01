पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूर्व MP का पार्थिव शरीर भोपाल पहुंचा:भाजपा कार्यालय में कैलाश सारंग को दी जाएगी श्रद्धांजलि, शाम 4 बजे होगा होगा अंतिम संस्कार

भोपाल13 मिनट पहले
भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता कैलाश सारंग का पार्थिव शरीर विशेष विमान से मुंबई से भोपाल लाया गया है। यहां पर सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने उन्हें कंधा दिया।
  • सीएम शिवराज सिंह ने एयरपोर्ट पर कैलाश सारंग की पार्थिव देह को कंधा दिया
  • दोपहर 2.30 बजे से भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यालय में होंगे अंतिम दर्शन

भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता स्वर्गीय कैलाश सारंग का पार्थिव शरीर विशेष विमान से भोपाल लाया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह एयरपोर्ट पर मौजूद रहे और उन्होंने पार्थिव शरीर को कंधा दिया। उनकी पार्थिव देह 74 बंगले स्थित उनके निवास पर पहुंच गई है। दोपहर 2.30 बजे कैलाश सारंग का पार्थिव शरीर भाजपा कार्यालय लाया जाएगा। यहां उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की जाएगी।

इसके बाद शाम 4 बजे राजकीय सम्मान के साथ सुभाष नगर विश्राम घाट पर उनका अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा। बता दें कि शनिवार को मुंबई के अस्पताल में 87 साल के कैलाश सारंग का निधन हो गया था। उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने पर 2 नवंबर को एयर एंबुलेंस से मुंबई ले जाया गया था।

स्टेट हैंगर पर स्वर्गीय कैलाश सारंग को पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते सीएम और अन्य भाजपा नेता।
पीएम मोदी का ट्वीट-

इधर, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पूर्व सांसद और कैबिनेट मंत्री विश्वास सारंग के पिता कैलाश सारंग के निधन पर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी है। मोदी ने संवेदना जताते हुए लिखा- कैलाश सारंग को मध्य प्रदेश की प्रगति चाहने वाले दयालु और मेहनती के नेता के रूप में याद किए जाएगा। उन्होंने मध्य प्रदेश में भाजपा को मजबूत करने के लिए अथक प्रयास किए।

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान उनके बेटों विवेक सारंग और मंत्री विश्वास सारंग को ढाढ़स बंधाते हुए।
ऐसे रहेगा कार्यक्रम- कैबिनेट मंत्री और उनके बेटे विश्वास सारंग के मुताबिक-

  • दोपहर दो बजे उनके निज निवास सी-12 74 बंगले पर दोपहर बाद 2 बजे भाजपा कार्यालय के लिए प्रस्थान।
  • 2.30 बजे भाजपा के प्रदेश कार्यालय आगमन और अंतिम दर्शन।
  • 3.30 बजे भाजपा कार्यालय से विश्राम घाट के लिए प्रस्थान।
  • 4.00 बजे सुभाष नगर विश्राम घाट पर अंतिम संस्कार किया जाएगा।
