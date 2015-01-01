पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भगवा मध्यप्रदेश:बिकाऊ का मुद्दा फीका, चुन लिया टिकाऊ कमल; भाजपा ने 28 में से 19 सीटें जीतीं, अब 126 का मजबूत बहुमत

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
जीत का लड्‌डू.. भाजपा कार्यालय में जीत की खुशी मनाते सीएम शिवराज व पार्टी अध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा।
  • भाजपा के 12 में से 3 मंत्री हारे, कांग्रेस को सिर्फ 9 सीटें
  • डबरा : जिन इमरती देवी के आसपास पूरा चुनाव प्रचार घूमा, वही हार गईं

मप्र में एक बार फिर पूर्ण बहुमत की सरकार बन गई है। दो साल के सियासी उतार-चढ़ाव के बाद हुए उपचुनाव में 28 में से 19 सीटें जीतकर भाजपा 107 से 126 सीटों पर पहुंच गई जो बहुमत के आंकड़े 115 से 11 सीटें ज्यादा है। कांग्रेस को नौ सीटों पर जीत मिली है। उपचुनाव के स्पष्ट जनादेश से साफ है कि जनता ने शिवराज सिंह पर भरोसा दिखाया है।

कांग्रेस सरकार का तख्ता पलट करने वाले ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया खेमे के उन्नीस में से 13 लोगों ने जीत दर्ज की। जबकि मंत्री इमरती देवी व गिर्राज दंडोतिया के साथ जसमंत जाटव, रणवीर जाटव, रघुराज कंसाना और मुन्नालाल गोयल हार गए। एक अन्य मंत्री एंदल सिंह कंसाना भी चुनाव हार गए हैं। खास बात यह भी है कि पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री व कांग्रेस नेता कमलनाथ और दिग्विजय सिंह की जोड़ी का असर चंबल-ग्वालियर में ही दिखाई दिया। यहां की 16 सीटों में से सात पर कांग्रेस को जीत मिली। बाकी जगहों पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज-सिंधिया की जोड़ी चली। ग्वालियर-चंबल के बाहर की नौ सीटों पर 20 हजार से अधिक वोटों की हार-जीत हुई।

चौंकाने वाला परिणाम इमरती देवी हारीं

पिछले चुनाव में कांग्रेस के टिकट पर डबरा से ही 57,446 वोटों से जीतने वाली इमरती देवी को 7633 वोटों से कांग्रेस के सुरेश राजे ने हराया।

सबसे छोटी जीत- रक्षा सिरोनिया, भांडेर (भाजपा )
जीत का अंतर 161- 57,043 वोट हासिल किए, कांग्रेस के बरैया को 56,882 मिले

सबसे बड़ी जीत- प्रभुराम चौधरी, सांची (भाजपा )
जीत का अंतर 63809- 1,16,577 वोट हासिल किए, कांग्रेस के मदनलाल को 52768 वोट मिले

सिंधिया के 6 समर्थक हारे, शिवराज समर्थक 6 जीते

सिंधिया गुट को छोड़ भाजपा हुई 113, सिर्फ 2 की जरूरत, फिर भी कम्फर्ट के लिए सिंधिया की अहमियत बढ़ी
सिंधिया गुट को छोड़ भाजपा हुई 113, सिर्फ 2 की जरूरत, फिर भी कम्फर्ट के लिए सिंधिया की अहमियत बढ़ी

सिंधिया ने जब पार्टी बदली, 22 विधायकों ने कांग्रेस छोड़ी थी। इनमें 19 सिंधिया समर्थक थे। तीन को भाजपा ने तोड़ा था। ये तीन थे- एदल सिंह कंसाना, बिसाहू लाल और हरदीप डंग। सिंधिया गुट के 19 में से 6 हारे। जीते तेरह। शिवराज गुट के 9 में से तीन हारे। जीते छह। 229 की मौजूदा क्षमता में बहुमत के लिए 115 चाहिए। सिंधिया गुट को छोड़ भाजपा अब 107+6=113 हो गई है। उसे 2 की ही जरूरत होगी। अन्य सात में से एक निर्दलीय और बसपा के दो विधायक भाजपा के पक्ष में हैं। बाक़ी भी विरोधी तो नहीं ही हैं। फिर भी सरकार सिंधिया गुट के बिना कम्फर्ट में नहीं रहेगी।

यही वजह है कि सिंधिया का कद भाजपा में बढ़ गया है। अब अगले विस्तार में सिंधिया को केंद्र में मंत्री पद मिलने की संभावना भी बढ़ गई है। भाजपा सिंधिया के चेहरे का इस्तेमाल अन्य राज्यों में कर सकती है, क्योंकि मप्र में सरकार बनाकर चुनाव जीतने वाला फाॅर्मूला कामयाब हो गया है। इसका पहला असर राजस्थान में हो सकता है।

दो में से एक पद छोड़ेंगे कमलनाथ

सबसे पहले कमलनाथ को प्रदेशाध्यक्ष और नेता प्रतिपक्ष पद में से कोई एक छोड़ना होगा। नेता प्रतिपक्ष पद के लिए वे भोपाल में समय खपाएँगे, ऐसी संभावना कम है। वे अध्यक्ष पद पर रह सकते हैं, यह कहकर कि वे नया नेतृत्व विकसित करेंगे। हालांकि पार्टी नया नेतृत्व तलाश सकती है। बहरहाल, नाथ और दिग्विजय दोनों ही अपने बेटों को तैयार करने में समय लगाएंगे। क्योंकि कमलनाथ अभी 74 और दिग्विजय 73 के हैं। अगले चुनाव तक वे 76- 77 के हो जाएंगे।

मुद्दे की बात... मंत्रिमंडल का क्या होगा

  • तीन मंत्रियों के हारने तथा तुलसी सिलावट और गोविंद राजपूत के इस्तीफे के बाद मंत्रिमंडल में अब पांच जगह खाली है।
  • भाजपा में इस बात पर सहमति है कि सिलावट और राजपूत को जल्दी ही शपथ दिलाई जाए, साथ ही उन्हें वही विभाग मिलें जो उनके पास इस्तीफा देने से पहले थे।
  • कैबिनेट मंत्री एदल सिंह कंसाना और इमरती देवी चुनाव हार चुके हैं, सिंधिया इमरती देवी की जगह किसी अन्य विधायक को मंत्री बनाने के लिए कह सकते है। इमरती का विभाग सिंधिया खेमे को इसलिए नहीं मिलेगा क्योंकि उसके पास कोई वरिष्ठ महिला विधायक नहीं है मुख्यमंत्री यह विभाग किसी महिला को ही देना चाहेंगे।
