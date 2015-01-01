पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:चोरी हुईं 3 बाइकों का पेट्रोल पंप पर सबूत जुटा रही पुलिस

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो दिन बाद भी बदमाशोंं का सुराग नहीं

सूखी सेवनिया में बाइक शोरूम का शटर तोड़कर डिलेवरी के लिए खड़ी तीन बाइक और 2.10 लाख रुपए चुराने वाले बदमाशों का दो दिन बाद भी सुराग नहीं लगा है। सूखी सेवनिया पुलिस फिलहाल पास के पेट्रोल पंप पर उनके सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है।

अंदाजा ये है कि नई बाइक में ज्यादा पेट्रोल नहीं रहा होगा, इसलिए बदमाश पास के पेट्रोल पंप पर गए ही होंगे। हालांकि, पुलिस का दावा है कि बदमाशों के बारे में काफी कुछ जानकारियां मिलीं हैं। जल्द ही उन्हें पकड़ लिया जाएगा। मंगलवार तड़के करीब पौने तीन बजे सात बदमाशों ने लांबाखेड़ा निवासी शुभम गौर के शोरूम में वारदात को अंजाम दिया था।

डेढ़ घंटे तक बदमाशों ने शोरूम का शटर तोड़ा और वारदात कर दी। शुभम का कहना है कि बदमाश इससे पहले शोरूम पर रैकी करके गए होंगे। क्योंकि उन्हें पता था कि कौन से दराज को तोड़कर चाबी निकालनी है। वह ये भी जानते थे कि तीन बाइक डिलेवरी के लिए तैयार खड़ी हैं। संभव है कि बदमाशों को ये जानकारी देने वाला शुभम का कोई परिचित ही हो।

बदमाशों की तलाश में पुलिस ने फिलहाल शोरूम में काम कर चुके पुराने मुलाजिमों और मौजूदा स्टाफ की जानकारी मांगी है। फिलहाल पुलिस किसी नतीजे पर नहीं पहुंची है। एफआईआर में 2.10 लाख रुपए का जिक्र न करने को लेकर अफसरों ने जांच शुरू कर दी है। एएसपी राजेश सिंह भदौरिया के मुताबिक सीएसपी अयोध्या नगर को इस संबंध में रिपोर्ट देने के लिए कहा गया है।

