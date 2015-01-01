पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

युवा कांग्रेस चुनाव:दिग्गज नेताओं की साख दांव पर, सियासत गरमाई; दूसरे दिन वोटिंग का आंकड़ा 72 हजार पहुंचा, आज अंतिम दिन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
युवा कांग्रेस के नए अध्यक्ष के लिए मतदान प्रक्रिया के दूसरे दिन तक 72 हजार से ज्यादा मतदाता ऑनलाइन वोट डाल चुके हैं। बड़ी संख्या में हुई इस वोटिंग ने दिग्गजों की नींद उड़ा दी है। शनिवार को वोटिंग का अंतिम दिन है। इस दौरान उज्जैन, जबलपुर, सीहोर जिले के मतदाता मताधिकार का उपयोग करेंगे। 15 दिसंबर तक चुनाव नतीजे आने के आसार हैं।

प्रदेश में 29 विधानसभा सीटों के हुए उप चुनाव में हार के बाद शीर्ष नेतृत्व प्रदेश संगठन में बड़े स्तर पर फेरबदल की तैयारी में है और इसकी शुरुआत यूथ कांग्रेस से होनी है। गुरुवार को पहले दिन भोपाल, ग्वालियर सहित 18 जिलों में वोटिंग हुई थी। वहीं, शुक्रवार को इंदौर, छिंदवाड़ा सहित 18 जिलों में चुनाव हुए। शनिवार को उज्जैन और जबलपुर समेत 16 जिलों में वोटिंग होना है। यह संभावनाएं जताई जा रही हैं कि 15 से 17 दिसंबर तक चुनाव नतीजे आ सकते हैं।

सियासी गलियारों में यह चर्चा है कि पूर्व सीएम दिग्विजय सिंह कांतिलाल भूरिया के बेटे विक्रांत भूरिया के लिए जोर शोर से लगे हुए हैं। वहीं, विधायक कुणाल चौधरी की टीम संजय यादव का समर्थन कर रही है। यानी उन्हें जीतू पटवारी का भी बर्दहस्त प्राप्त है।

त्रिपाठी पर नजर : नेताओं की मानें तो कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेताओं का फायदा विवेक त्रिपाठी को मिल सकता है। यह इसलिए भी कहा जा रहा है कि एनएसयूआई के अध्यक्ष विधायक विपिन वानखेड़े ने त्रिपाठी के समर्थन में नाम वापस लिया है। यानी वानखेड़े के वोट त्रिपाठी को ट्रांसफर हुए हैं।

