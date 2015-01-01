पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Polythene More Than Doubled On Deepawali, 14 Tons Found In Door To Door Collection For Three Days

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रतिबंध बेअसर:दीपावली पर निकली दोगुनी से भी ज्यादा पॉलीथिन, तीन दिन तक डोर टू डोर कलेक्शन में मिली 14 टन

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शाहपुरा तालाब
  • सीवायओबी से पिछले साल छह टन तक हो गई थी कचरे में पॉलीथिन की मात्रा
  • 10 टन पॉलीथिन सामान्य दिनों में कचरा कलेक्शन के साथ रोज आ रही
  • 850 मीट्रिक टन औसतन कचरा रोज निकलता है भोपाल में

कागजों पर राजधानी सहित पूरे प्रदेश में तीन साल से पॉलीथिन के उपयोग पर रोक है, बल्कि केंद्र तो सिंगल यूज प्लास्टिक पर भी रोक तैयारी कर रही है। सामान्य दिनों में कचरा कलेक्शन के साथ 10 टन पॉलीथिन आ रही है, दीपावली के दौरान तीन दिन तक रोजाना 14 टन तक पॉलीथिन निगम के ट्रांसफर स्टेशनों पर बने मटैरियल रिकवरी फैसिलिटी (एमआरएफ) सेंटर्स पर पहुंची।

यह आंकड़ा चिंतनीय है, क्योंकि पिछले साल के कैरी योअर ओन बैग (सीवायओबी) अभियान से कचरे में पॉलीथिन की मात्रा घटकर 6 टन रह गई थी। राज्य स्तरीय ठोस अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन समिति के सदस्य इम्तियाज अली के अनुसार भोपाल में औसतन 850 मीट्रिक टन कचरा रोज निकलता है, 14% यानी 120 टन प्लास्टिक वेस्ट होता है। इसमें 10 टन पॉलीथिन होती है।

पॉलीथिन बीनने के लिए लगाया था विशेष अमला पॉलीथिन पर रोक को प्रभावी रूप से लागू करने की बजाय नगर निगम ने दीपावली के दौरान बाजारों में फैली पॉलीथिन को समेटने के लिए विशेष रूप से अमला तैनात किया था।

दुकानों पर हर जगह मिल रही पॉलीथिन-बाजार में कोई दुकान ऐसी नहीं है, जहां पॉलीथिन नहीं मिल रही हो। फल-सब्जी के ठेलों से लेकर किराना दुकानों और स्टोर्स पर ग्राहकों को पॉलीथिन दी जा रही है। ग्राहकों ने भी घर से थैला ले जाना बंद सा कर दिया है।

एक मई 2017 को प्रदेश सरकार ने लगाई थी रोक
मप्र सरकार ने एक मई 2017 से पॉलिथीन के उपयोग पर रोक लगा दी थी, लेकिन पिछले साल के सीवायओबी अभियान को ही सर्वाधिक सफलता मिली थी। निगम ने स्वयंसेवी संस्थाओं के माध्यम से कपड़े के थेले बांटे थे। थोक विक्रेताओं के यहां छापे मारकर पॉलीथिन का जब्ती अभियान भी चलाया था।

शहर में फिर शुरू होगा थैला वितरण, सख्ती भी होगी
हम जल्द ही कपड़ों के थैलों के वितरण का अभियान फिर शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। बाजारों में सख्ती भी करेंगे। सभी एएचओ से कहा जा रहा है कि वे रोजाना इस बात की रिपोर्ट दें कि उन्होंने पॉलीथिन के कितने चालान बनाएं हैं।
- वीएस चौधरी कोलसानी, कमिश्नर, नगर निगम

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें