भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मौसम

  • मौसम खुला और आसमान साफ रहेगा। अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री, न्यूनतम 13 डिग्री

बिजली कटौती

  • सुबह 9.30 से दोपहर 3 बजे तक खानूगांव, कलेक्टर ऑफिस, स्वदेश नगर, सिद्धार्थ लेकसिटी, ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर क्षेत्र।
  • सुबह 9 बजे से 2 बजे तक बैरागढ़ चीचली, अमराई और गेहूंखेड़ा क्षेत्र।

म्यूजिक/डांस

  • 'रंग मध्यप्रदेश' के अंतर्गत महिला गायिकाओं की चारबैत प्रस्तुति। जनजातीय संग्रहालय, शाम 6:30 बजे

एग्जीबिशन

  • गीता बारिया की चित्र प्रदर्शनी, जनजातीय संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • सिल्क इंडिया एग्जीबिशन, बिट्टन मार्केट कम्युनिटी हॉल, सुबह 10.30 बजे
  • सिल्क एक्सपो, मानस भवन, पॉलिटेक्निक चौराहा, सुबह 10.30 बजे
  • माह का प्रादर्श, इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय, दोपहर 12 बजे

हाट बाजार/मेला

  • दीपोत्सव, गौहर महल, शाम 5 बजे

धर्म-समाज

  • वर्धमान विद्या तप अनुष्ठान, श्वेतांबर जैन मंदिर तुलसी नगर, सुबह 7 बजे

वर्कशॉप

  • मध्यप्रदेश नाट्य विद्यालय की अंतिम चयन कार्यशाला, रवींद्र भवन, सुबह 10 बजे
  • पीपल्स थिएटर वर्कशॉप, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 12 बजे
  • बैले डांस वर्कशॉप, मायाराम सुरजन भवन, दोपहर 2 बजे
  • हम थिएटर वर्कशॉप मायाराम सुरजन भवन, शाम 5 बजे
आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

