फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के विरोध का मामला:इकबाल मैदान में हुए प्रदर्शन पर शिवराज की नाराजगी के बाद प्रज्ञा भी भड़कीं; कहा- भोपाल में गद्दारों की कमी नहीं, इन पर नकेल कसने की जरूरत

भोपालएक मिनट पहले
प्रज्ञा ने कहा कि मैं कह रही हूं कि विश्व में आतंकवादी गतिविधियां फैलाने वाले विधर्मी हैं।
  • प्रज्ञा बोलीं- विश्व में आतंकवाद गतिविधियां फैलाने वाले विधर्मी होते हैं
  • दूसरे देशों की तरह भारत को भी इन पर कानून बनाने की जरूरत है

भोपाल के इकबाल मैदान में फ्रांस के राष्ट्रपति के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के नाराजगी जताने के बाद सांसद प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर भी गुस्सा हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं कह रही हूं कि विश्व में आतंकवादी गतिविधियां फैलाने वाले विधर्मी हैं। भारत और भोपाल में भी इनकी कमी नहीं है। यह उन लोगों का ही समर्थन करते हैं। यह बात शुक्रवार को उन्होंने अपने निवास पर पर कही।

जिस राष्ट्र में आतंकवाद गतिविधियां होंगी, तो वह अपने देश की रक्षा के लिए कानून बनाएगा। उन्होंने सवाल दागते हुए कि आतंकवादी कौन होता है? क्यों यही वर्ग होता है? और जब ये वर्ग होगा और जहां-जहां है, उसे सजा भी मिलेगी। ये क्यों नहीं चीन में चल पाते हैं। वे जो नियम बनाते हैं, उसी के अनुसार चलते हैं। भारत को भी अब ऐसे नियम बनाने होंगे। इनको ग्रिप में रखना होगा। इन पर लगाम कसनी होगी। नहीं तो ये देश को बर्बाद करने पर तुले हैं। भोपाल में भी कमी नहीं ऐसे गद्दारों की। वहां के समर्थन करने वाले वहां जाकर देखें। भून दीजिए जाएंगे।

रेप की घटना खराब मानसिक के कारण होती है

कोई भी रेप जैसी घटना का समर्थन नहीं करता है। इस तरह की घटनाएं एक खराब मानसिकता का हिस्सा है। हाथरस में लड़की को किसने मारा, वो जांच का विषय है। बलात्कार जो होते हैं, उसका किसी तरह से समर्थन नहीं होना चाहिए। आरोपी को मृत्युदंड मिलना चाहिए। लेकिन हाथरस जैसी घटना को वामपंथी और नक्सली जैसे लोग उकसाने भाभी और चाची बनकर पहुंच जाते हैं।

मालेगांव बम ब्लास्ट के षड़यंत्रकारी दिग्विजय हैं

कोई कानून निश्चित रूप से आना चाहिए। देश का वंदेमातरम गीत का अपमान करने वाले हैं, उन्हें सजा दी जा सके। कांग्रेस के लिए मैं लानत देती हूं। दिग्विजय सिंह मालेगांव बम ब्लास्ट के षड़यंत्रकारी थे। अगर दिग्विजय का उससे लेना देना नहीं होता, तो मुझे टॉर्चर नहीं किया जाता। उनका उससे लेना-देना था। राष्ट्रीय चिन्ह का, राष्ट्रीय गीत का अपमान करने वालों को सजा मिलनी चाहिए। बीजेपी ने बलिदान दिया है। पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह देश भक्त हैं। उन्होंने ने ही 370 धारा हटाई। पुलवामा अटैक के दौरान देश की सरकार ने वो कार्रवाई की, जो उसे करनी चाहिए थी। मौजूदा गृह मंत्री ने सही फैसला किया था, लेकिन विपक्ष के राहुल गांधी ने विरोध किया था। कांग्रेस का पाकिस्तान और चीन प्रेम ज्यादा दिन नहीं चलेगा।

