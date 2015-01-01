पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रद्धा:उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य देकर समृद्धि की प्रार्थना, आस्था के दीप भी किए प्रवाहित

भोपाल38 मिनट पहले
शनिवार को कार्तिक सप्तमी की सुबह सूर्यदेव को दूध व जल से अर्घ्य देने के साथ छठ महापर्व का समापन हो गया। व्रतधारी महिलाओं ने भगवान भास्कर से महामारी के खात्मे, अच्छे स्वास्थ्य और सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना की। इस दौरान घाटों पर गूंज रहे थे छठ मैया के मधुर भक्ति गीत। गत शुक्रवार को जिस तरह अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया गया था, उसी तरह दूसरे दिन घाटों पर महिलाओं ने उदित सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर पूजा-आरती की और घरों पर लौटकर व्रत खोला। इधर, बिहार सांस्कृतिक परिषद द्वारा सरस्वती मंदिर प्रांगण, ई सेक्टर बरखेड़ा में भोजपुरी, सुभाष नगर दुर्गा मंदिर परिसर, मगही एवं मैथली समाज के श्रद्धालुओं ने उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य अर्पित किया।

पूजा के बाद घाट की सफाई
भोजपुरी एकता मंच के अध्यक्ष कुंवर प्रसाद ने बताया कि पूजा के बाद नगर निगम के कर्मचारियों के साथ मिलकर मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं और समाज के सदस्यों ने पूजन सामग्री एकत्र कर घाट की सफाई भी की।

