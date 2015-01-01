पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Preparation Of Biogas From Parali; Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel Said Sending Farmers To Jail Will Not Solve The Stubble

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

MP में पराली से बनेगा ईंधन:पराली से बाॅयोगैस बनाने की तैयारी; कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने कहा- किसानों को जेल भेजकर पराली का हल नहीं निकलेगा

भोपाल22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कमल पटेल ने कहा कि पराली जलाने के अलावा किसानों के सामने कोई रास्ता नहीं बचता है।
  • कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने कहा- बहुत जल्द इसे अमल लाया जाएगा, बाॅयोगैस प्लांट लगाएंगे

किसानों को पराली जलाने के कलंक से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए मध्य प्रदेश के कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल ने प्रभावी पहल की है। इस योजना के तहत पराली को उपयोगी बायोगैस ईंधन में बदला जाएगा। कृषि मंत्री ने कहा कि खेतों में पराली जलाने से प्रदूषण खतरनाक स्तर पर पहुंच रहा है, किसानों के पास इसके अलावा कोई आसान विकल्प भी नहीं है। इस कारण देश की अर्थव्यवस्था के असली नायक अन्नदाता किसान पर्यावरण के खलनायक रूप में सामने आते जा रहे हैं।

मंत्री पटेल ने कहा कि किसानों के साथ जुड़ी दिक्कतों को समझे बिना इसका हल नहीं निकल सकता, खेतीहर मजदूरों की कमी और फसल की कटाई में हार्वेस्टर के उपयोग से पराली बड़ी समस्या बन गयी है। इसका समाधान किसान को जेल पहुंचाकर नहीं निकाला जा सकता, इसके लिए सरकारों को सहयोगी बनकर रास्ता निकालना होगा।

कमल पटेल ने बताया कि कृषि वैज्ञानिकों के साथ विचार-विमर्श कर मध्यप्रदेश में पराली से उपयोगी बायोगैस बनाई जाएगी। इस पर जल्द ही अमल करने जा रहा है। बहुत जल्द प्लांट की स्थापना के लिए पहल की जाएगी। इससे किसानों और शासन के लिए संकट बनी पराली का बेहतर उपयोग हो सकेगा। पराली से बनी इस बायोगैस का सीएनजी वाहनों सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में उर्जा के तौर पर इस्तेमाल हो सकेगा।

कमल पटेल कर चुके हैं स्मार्ट मंडियां बनाने का ऐलान
कृषि मंत्री कमल पटेल इससे पहले किसानों के लिए स्मार्ट मंडियां बनाने और सब्जियों का न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य (एमएसपी) लागू करने का ऐलान भी कर चुके हैं। हालांकि पहले की इन दोनों घोषणाओं पर अब तक अमल शुरू नहीं कराया जा सका है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबॉम्बे हाईकोर्ट का पुलिस से सवाल- कोई सरकार की बात न माने, तो उस पर राजद्रोह की धारा लगाएंगे? - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें