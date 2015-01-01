पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिंटो हाॅल:बार से लेक का व्यू बचाने के लिए कॉलेज बिल्डिंग की डिजाइन बदलने की तैयारी

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
एमवीएम में चल रहा निर्माण।
  • तीन मंजिला लैब की डल चुकी है नींव, इसके बाद आई आपत्ति

मोतीलाल विज्ञान महाविद्यालय (एमवीएम) में 7 करोड़ की लागत से लैब के दो भवनों का निर्माण होना है। इसके तहत 39 फीट के तीन मंजिला भवन (ग्राउंड फ्लोर और दो फ्लोर) बन रहे हैं। इसके ए-ब्लॉक की नींव डल चुकी है। इसमें छात्रों को केमिस्ट्री, फिजिक्स, जूलॉजी, बॉटनी आधुनिक लैब की सुविधा मिलनी है।

एमपी टूरिज्म के अधिकारियों का मानना है कि यह बिल्डिंग मिंटो हाॅल के ‘बार और रेस्तरां’ में आने वाले लोगों के आनंद में बाधक बनती दिख रही है। लैब के लिए बन रहे भवन से छोटे तलाब की ओर दिखने वाले व्यू खराब होगा। इसके लिए इस भवन को दो मंजिला या ग्राउंड फ्लोर तक ही सीमित करने की तैयारी है।

छात्रों की सुविधाओं में कमी नहीं आएगी
पीएस अनुपम राजन का कहना है कि अभी निर्माण कार्य रोकने का कोई निर्णय नहीं हुआ है और न ही इसे रुकवाया गया है। प्रयास है कि सौंदर्य बाधित न हो और छात्रों की पढ़ाई के स्तर पर भी कोई समझौता नहीं करना पड़े। अगर भवन में किसी प्रकार का परिवर्तन होता है तो छात्रों का हित प्रभावित नहीं होने दिया जाएगा। लैब तो बनेगी ही।

शहर में दूसरे स्थान पर भी बन सकती है लैब
एमपी टूरिज्म के रीजनल मैनेजर एनके स्वर्णकार का कहना है कि मिंटो हाल एक हेरिटेज प्लेस है। छोटे तालाब की ओर ही इसका मुख्य व्यू है। यहां पर विदेशों से भी लोगों का आना होता है। इसलिए इससे समझौता नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

