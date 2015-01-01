पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल होंगे अनलॉक:जल्द खुलेंगे 9वीं से 12वीं की कक्षाओं के लिए निजी स्कूल; स्कूल शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री से मिले स्कूल एसोसिएशन के सयुंक्त प्रतिनिधि मंडल

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

कोराेना काल में बंद हुए स्कूलों को अनलॉक करने की मांग को लेकर एसोसिएशन ऑफ़ अन-एडेड प्राइवेट स्कूल मध्यप्रदेश एवं सहोदय ग्रुप ऑफ़ सीबीएसई स्कूल के सयुंक्त प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने गुरुवार को स्कूल शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) इंदर सिंह परमार से मुलाकात की। उन्हें कोरोना काल में स्कूलों के बंद होने के कारण छात्र-छात्राओं, शिक्षकों सहित पूरे स्कूल शिक्षा क्षेत्र को हो रही नुकसान की जानकारी दी गई।

उन्हें बताया गया कि हाईकोर्ट के निर्णय के बावजूद अभी भी करीब 30% पालकों के द्वारा शिक्षण शुल्क का भुगतान नहीं किया गया है। जिससे आर्थिक तौर पर आपातकाल की स्थिति बन रही है। इसको लेकर मंत्री प्रतिनिधि मंडल को आश्वासन दिया है कि पूरे प्रदेश में कक्षा नौवीं से बारहवीं की कक्षाएं जल्द ही शुरू कर दी जाएंगी।

