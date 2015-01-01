पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अभी मास्क ही वैक्सीन:मास्क के बिना कोरोना से बचाव संभव नहीं

भोपाल17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एमपी नगर में मास्क लगाओ अभियान के तहत लोगों को मास्क लगाने की हिदायत देते कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया।
  • सभी लोग मास्क लगाएं, अभी यहीं संजीवनी का काम करेगी: कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया

कोरोना के बढ़ते लगातार मामलों को देखते हुए प्रशासन फिर से सक्रिय है। बुधवार काे भोपाल में कोरोना के 306 मामले सामने आए। भोपाल कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया ने नागरिकों को जागरूक करने के लिए मास्क लगाओ अभियान के अंतर्गत बुधवार को एमपी नगर क्षेत्र में अचानक दौरा किया और लोगों को मास्क लगाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। इसके साथ ही जो लोग मास्क नहीं लगाए थे उनको मास्क बांटे और समझाइश दी। कलेक्टर लवानिया भोपाल शहर में मास्क लगाओ अभियान का नेतृत्व कर रहे हैं। सभी एसडीएम क्षेत्रों में लगातार कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। जिन भी व्यवसायिक संस्थानों द्वारा बिना मास्क के समान सप्लाई या दुकानदारी की जा रही है उनके विरूद्ध चालानी कार्यवाही की जा रही है। कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया एमपी नगर पहुंचे और उपस्थित लोगों को मास्क लगाने की सलाह दी और युवाओं से कहा कि मास्क के बिना बचाव संभव नहीं है।

मास्क अभी सुरक्षा के साथ संजीवनी दोनों का काम करेगा, यदि आप गलती से भी किसी कोरोना संक्रमित व्यक्ति के संपर्क में आते हैं और यदि आपने मास्क लगाया है तो आप का खतरा 70 प्रतिशत तक कम हो सकता है। इसलिए जरूरी है कि सभी मास्क लगाएं और अति आवश्यक काम होने पर ही घर से बाहर निकले। कोराेना संक्रमण लगातार बढ़ रहा है और संक्रमण को रोकने के लिए जिला-प्रशासन लगातार प्रयास कर रहा है कि सभी लोग जागरूकता के साथ काम करेंगे और मास्क लगाएंगे तो हम कोरोना को जल्दी हरा सकेंगे और कोरोना संक्रमण को रोक सकेंगे।

कलेक्टर अविनाश लवानिया और एडीएम आशीष वशिष्ठ, एसडीएम एमपीनगर आकाश श्रीवास्तव ने संयुक्त रूप से एमपी नगर क्षेत्र में भ्रमण किया लोगों को समझाया और युवाओं, बच्चों तथा बुजुर्गों को मास्क वितरित किए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकंटेनमेंट जोन्स में सख्ती पर जोर, राज्य अपनी मर्जी से नाइट कर्फ्यू तो लगा सकेंगे, लेकिन लॉकडाउन नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें