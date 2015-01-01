पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Protests Started In Govindpura Now Near The Garbage Transfer Station Near Houses; Corporation Finds Second Place After Start Of Construction

निर्णय पर सवाल:गोविंदपुरा में अब घरों के पास बना रहे कचरा ट्रांसफर स्टेशन, विरोध शुरू; निगम ने निर्माण शुरू होने के बाद खोजा दूसरा स्थान

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विरोध इसलिए-4000 परिवारों के लिए परेशानी बनेंगी कचरा गाड़ियां
  • दामखेड़ा और कोलुआ के पास अब निगम ने दो स्थान और देखे
  • विरोध इसलिए- 4000 परिवारों के लिए परेशानी बनंेगी कचरा गाड़ियां

नगर निगम में निर्णय लेने से पहले शायद कोई सोच-विचार नहीं होता। ताजा उदाहरण गोविंदपुरा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में कचरा ट्रांसफर स्टेशन निर्माण का है। करीब एक महीने पहले नगर निगम ने यहां निजी भूमि पर ट्रांसफर स्टेशन का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया था। जब मामला बढ़ा तो दूसरा स्थान तलाशा गया, लेकिन इस बार जिस स्थान का चयन हुआ है, वह रहवासी क्षेत्र के करीब है। नतीजा- रहवासियों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया है। पिछले दिनों इन रहवासियों ने स्थानीय विधायक कृष्णा गौर से मुलाकात की थी। इसके बाद वे लगातार विरोध-प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं।

जिस स्थान पर यह ट्रांसफर स्टेशन बन रहा है उसके पास में योजना विहार और चाणक्य पुरी दो कॉलोनियां हैं। इन कॉलोनियों में लगभग 150 परिवार रहते हैं। कॉलोनीवासियों का कहना है कि ट्रांसफर स्टेशन बन जाने से उनके घरों में 24 घंटे बदबू आएगी। उनके लिए यहां रहना मुश्किल हो जाएगा। इस ट्रांसफर स्टेशन पर कचरा लेकर गाड़ियां मीनाल रेसीडेंसी के भीतर से मॉल के सामने से होते हुए आएंगी। यदि जेके रोड वाला रास्ता अपनाया तब भी मार्केट के सामने से गाड़ी निकलेगी, जो परेशानी का सबब बनेगा।

विवाद बढ़ा तो... खोजने लगे नया स्थान
विमर्श होना चाहिए- पूर्व पार्षद संजय वर्मा ने कहा कि ऐसे मामलों में हर पहलू व हर पक्ष से विमर्श करके निर्णय लिया जाना चाहिए। कम से कम निगमे रहवासियों से ही एक बार चर्चा कर लेता तो अब यह स्थिति नहीं आती।

वैकल्पिक स्थान सुझाने के लिए कहा- विवाद बढ़ने पर नगर निगम प्रशासन ने रहवासियों से ही वैकल्पिक स्थान सुझाने के लिए कह दिया। पूर्व पार्षद वर्मा ने एएचओ विजेंद्र गुप्ता के साथ दो नए स्थान देखे हैं। एक दामखेड़ा में एसटीपी के पास और दूसरा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में कोलुआ के पास।

इंदौर में तो कॉलोनियों के भीतर ही बने हैं ट्रांसफर स्टेशन
पहले वाले स्थान पर जरूर विवाद की स्थिति थी, लेकिन अब ऐसा नहीं है। ट्रांसफर स्टेशन से बदबू आने की बात का कोई आधार नहीं है। वहां कचरा ठहरता नहीं है। प्रस्तावित ट्रांसफर स्टेशन रहवासी क्षेत्र से 300 मीटर से ज्यादा दूर है। इंदौर में तो कॉलोनियों के बीच में स्टेशन बने हैं। अंतिम निर्णय कमिश्नर लेंगे।
-शाश्वत सिंह मीणा, अपर आयुक्त (नगर निगम)

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें