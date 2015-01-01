पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रस्ताव:दो हजार गो शालाओं के निर्माण का होगा अनुपूरक बजट में प्रावधान

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
विधानसभा के दिसंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में होने जा रहे शीतकालीन सत्र में सरकार प्रथम अनुपूरक बजट लाने पर विचार कर रही है। अनुपूरक बजट में शामिल किए जाने के लिए विभागों से प्रस्ताव मांगे गए हैं। इसमें खासतौर पर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की प्रमुख घोषणाओं में दो हजार गो शालाओं के निर्माण में आने वाले खर्च के लिए प्रारंभिक तौर पर बजट का प्रावधान किया जाना है।

राज्य सरकार ने बीते सितंबर में 2 लाख 5 हजार करोड़ रुपए का बजट पारित करवाया था, जो पिछले वित्तीय वर्ष यानी 2019-20 की तुलना में करीब 28 हजार करोड़ कम था। बजट में बड़े विभागों में कृषि, स्वास्थ्य, लोक निर्माण, पंचायत एवं ग्रामीण विकास विभाग और नगरीय प्रशासन जैसे विभागों के बजट में कटौती कर दी गई थी। इस लिहाज से इन विभागों में कामों के लिए 5 हजार करोड़ की राशि की जरूरत है। इसके चलते प्रथम अनुपूरक बजट में इन विभागों से अतिरिक्त खर्च के प्रस्ताव मांगे गए हैं, जिन्हें समाहित किया जाएगा।

