आयोजन:भयमुक्त जीवन-भयमुक्त भारत पर विशेष व्याख्यान देंगे पं. मेहता

भोपाल
  • गांधीजी के निर्वाण दिवस पर आज संस्कार टीवी पर अनूठा कार्यक्रम

गांधीजी के निर्वाण दिवस पर 30 जनवरी को जीवन प्रबंधन गुरु पं. विजयशंकर मेहता भयमुक्त जीवन-भयमुक्त भारत विषय पर विशेष व्याख्यान देंगे। पं. मेहता के व्याख्यान से पहले देश-दुनिया के सवा करोड़ से अधिक हनुमान भक्त एक साथ श्री हनुमान चालीसा का महापाठ करेंगे।

कार्यक्रम का विशेष प्रसारण शाम 6 बजे से संस्कार टीवी पर किया जाएगा। जीवन प्रबंधन समूह और महापाठ आयोजन समिति द्वारा देशभर के विभिन्न शहरों में अलग-अलग विशेष तिथियों पर श्री हनुमान चालीसा पाठ का आयोजन किया जाता है। विभिन्न टीवी चैनलों पर होने वाले सीधे प्रसारण के माध्यम से देश-दुनिया के करोड़ों हनुमान भक्त इसका लाभ लेते हैं।

इसी कड़ी में गांधीजी के निर्वाण दिवस पर यह आयोजन व्यापक स्तर पर भोपाल में किया जा रहा है। कोरोना गाइडलाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए इस बार यह कार्यक्रम छोटे रूप में उज्जैन स्थित विश्व के पहले हनुमान चालीसा से ध्यान के केंद्र शान्तम् में किया जा रहा है।

जीवन प्रबंधन समूह की स्नेहा राय ने बताया कि शाम 6 बजे से हनुमान चालीसा महापाठ के बाद होने वाले व्याख्यान में पंडित मेहता बताएंगे हमें हनुमानजी और गांधीजी से प्रेरणा लेकर अब आने वाले समय में किस प्रकार स्वयं को भयमुक्त करना है, राष्ट्र को भयमुक्त रखना है।

