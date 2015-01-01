पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15 फीट का गोवर्धन पर्वत तैयार:भोपाल के छोला दशहरा मैदान पर सार्वजनिक गोवर्धन पूजा, कोरोना समाप्ति की प्रार्थना की जाएगी

भोपाल5 मिनट पहले
भोपाल में गोवर्धन पूजा और अन्नकूट के आयोजन की पूरी तैयारी है। मुख्य कार्यक्रम छोला दशहरा मैदान में होगा।
  • छोला दशहरा मैदान पर 15 फीट लंबे बनाए गए गोवर्धन
  • आयोजन में आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को कोरोना गाडइलाइन का पालन

राजधानी में आज दिवाली पर्व अगले दिन जगह-जगह गोवर्धन पूजा की जाएगी। अन्नकूट के आयोजन होंगे। मुख्य आयोजन तेजस जनकल्याण समिति की ओर से इस साल भी छोला दशहरा मैदान पर होगा। यहां पर सार्वजनिक गोवर्धन पूजा एवं परिक्रमा का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। यह कार्यक्रम दोपहर दो से शाम छह बजे तक चलेगा। इसके लिए आधा दर्जन कलाकारों ने 15 फीट लंबे गोवर्धन की प्रतिमा बनाई है। पूजन के दौरान कोरोना समाप्त होने की प्रार्थना की जाएगी।

तेजस जनकल्याण समिति के अध्यक्ष प्रवीण गुप्ता और सचिव वरूण गुप्ता ने कार्यक्रम की सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। इस साल पूजन एवं परिक्रमा के लिए शहर के राजू कुशवाह मूर्तिकार के नेतृत्व में करीब आधा दर्जन कलाकारों ने 15 फीट के गोवर्धन की आकर्षक प्रतिमा तैयार की है। श्रद्धालु इस प्रतिमा की पूजा-अर्चना और परिक्रमा के अलावा कोरोना की समाप्ति की कामना के साथ हवन भी करेंगे। इस मौके पर मां आराधना मंच के कलाकार भजनों की प्रस्तुति देंगे।

ये भी आयोजन: आज शाम सात बजे राधा कृष्ण मंदिर अहीर पुरा बरखेड़ी में गोवर्धन पूजा के पावन पर्व पर 56 भोग का आयोजन किया गया है। टीला जमालपुरा, लखेरापुरा, न्यू मार्केट सहित कई जगह अन्नकूट का आयोजन रखा गया है।

कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करना होगा

इस दौरान श्रद्धालुओं को समिति द्वारा पूजन सामग्री उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी। श्रद्धालुओं को कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पूरी तरह पालन करना होगा। सुरक्षित शारीरिक दूरी बनाकर ही गोवर्धन की परिक्रमा देनी होगी। समिति पदाधिकारियों ने बताया कि कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को बगैर मास्क के प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं रहेगी। साथ ही यहां आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को प्रवेश द्वार पर ही सैनिटाइज करने के बाद प्रवेश दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए कार्यक्रम स्थल पर हाथों को सैनिटाइज करने के लिए मशीन रखी गई है।

