यात्रीगण कृपया ध्यान दें:आज से 8:50 बजे भोपाल पहुंचेगी पुणे-जम्मूतवी, नए साल में नए वक्त पर आएंगी और जाएंगी कई ट्रेनें

भाेपालएक घंटा पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो

पाल- हबीबगंज रेलवे स्टेशनों पर आने और यहां से रवाना होने वाली कई ट्रेनें नए साल में बदले हुए वक्त से चलेंगी। इसके चलते रेल प्रशासन ने कई ट्रेनों के टाइम टेबल में बदलाव किया है। इनमें पुणे-जम्मूतवी, हबीगंज- हजरत निजामुद्दीन, गाेरखपुर- सिकंदराबाद समेत कई ट्रेनें के समय में बदलाव किया है।

1 से हबीबगंज से रात 10:40 बजे चलेगी भोपाल एक्स.

पुणे-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस (01077) आज से सुबह 8:50 बजे भोपाल पहुंचकर 8:55 बजे रवाना होगी। वापसी में जम्मूतवी-पुणे एक्सप्रेस (01078) रात 11:15 बजे भोपाल और 11:32 बजे हबीबगंज पहुंचेगी।

हबीबगंज-हजरत निजामुद्दीन एक्सप्रेस (02155) 1 जनवरी से हबीगंज से रात 10:40 बजे चलेगी। वापसी में हजरत निजामुद्दीन-हबीबगंज एक्सप्रेस (02156) सुबह 6:20 बजे हबीबगंज आएगी।

गाेरखपुर-सिकंदराबाद एक्सप्रेस (02589) 14 अप्रैल से हर बुधवार रात 8:55 बजे भाेपाल आएगी। सिकंदराबाद-गाेरखपुर (02590) हर शुक्रवार दाेपहर 1:45 बजे भाेपाल आएगी।

