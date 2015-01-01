पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उच्च शिक्षा विभाग:287 सरकारी कॉलेजों के लिए 70 करोड़ का फर्नीचर खरीदा

भोपाल8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में कोरोना के बाद सरकारी कॉलेजों में पढ़ाई शुरू होने के पहले उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने 287 सरकारी कॉलेजों के लिए 70 करोड़ का फर्नीचर खरीदा लिया है। कॉलेजों में दो महीने के भीतर फर्नीचर पहुंचा दिया गया है, जिसके बाद केवल कॉलेजों के खुलने की बारी है। केंद्र सरकार ने मप्र में उच्च शिक्षा गुणवत्ता में सुधार के लिए विश्व बैंक के साथ 4 साल पहले 300 मिलियन डॉलर का वित्त पोषण समझौता किया था।

इसके तहत इस साल विश्व बैंक पोषित उच्च शिक्षा गुणवत्ता उन्नयन परियोजना (एमपीएचईक्यूआईपी) में ज्यादा राशि मंजूर हुई है। इसी परियोजना में उच्च शिक्षा विभाग ने 70 करोड़ रुपए का फर्नीचर खरीदा है। इसके लिए तत्कालीन आयुक्त मुकेश कुमार शुक्ला ने अगस्त में खरीदी के लिए आदेश दिए थे। यह सामाग्री एलयूएन के जरिए खरीदी गई है। विश्व बैंक से पोषित योजना के अंतर्गत उच्च शिक्षा संस्थानों में वंचित समूहों के विद्यार्थियों की गुणवत्ता में सुधार करने और उच्च शिक्षा व्यवस्था को अधिक कारगर बनाने के लिए वित्तीय मदद मिलती है।

