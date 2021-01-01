पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Pyare Mian Will Appear In Court Today, Request For Postponement On Behalf Of Pyare Mian Rejected

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाबालिग बच्चियों के यौन शोषण का मामला:अदालत में कल हाजिर होगा प्यारे मियां, गवाही स्थगित करने की अर्जी नामंजूर

भोपाल16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्यारे मियां। फाइल फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्यारे मियां। फाइल फोटो

विष्णु हाईटेक सिटी के फ्लैट में नाबालिग बच्चियों को शराब पिलाकर उनका शोषण करने के मामले मे जबलपुर जेल में बंद प्यारे मियां को गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे जिला अदालत में पेश किया जाएगा। बुधवार को गवाही के दूसरे दिन पीड़ित बच्ची से आरोपी स्वीटी विश्वकर्मा के वकील यावर खान ने सवाल-जवाब किए। वकील हरीश मेहता ने दो आवेदन पेश करके मांग की कि प्यारे मियां के खिलाफ भोपाल और इंदौर में चल रहे आपराधिक मामलों की सुनवाई एक कोर्ट में करने की अपील हाईकोर्ट में की गई, इसलिए गवाही को स्थगित रखा जाए। सरकारी वकील पीएन सिंह राजपूत ने कहा कि हाईकोर्ट ने गवाही स्थगित करने का आदेश नहीं दिया है।

पीएन सिंह राजपूत ने कोर्ट को बताया कि नाबालिग पीड़िताओं के मामले में की सुनवाई के संबंध में पॉक्सो एक्ट के प्रावधान में यह तय है कि आरोप तय होने के 30 दिन के अंदर गवाहों के बयान दर्ज कर, समय सीमा में प्रकरण का निराकरण किया जाए। आरोपी प्यारे मियां की ओर से विधि विरूद्ध मामले को लंबित रखने के लिये अर्जियां पेश की जा रही है इसलिए इन्हें नामंजूर किया जाए। न्यायाधीश उपेंद्र कुमार सिंह ने अपराध की गंभीरता को देखते हुए प्यारे मियां की ओर से गवाही स्थगित किये जाने की अर्जी को नामंजूर करने के आदेश दिए।

प्यारे मियां को व्यक्तिगत रूप से उपस्थित रखने की अर्जी अदालत ने स्वीकार कर जबलपुर एसपी को आदेशित किया है कि प्यारे मियां को गुरुवार को दोपहर 12 बजे भोपाल कोर्ट में उपस्थित रखा जाए। कोर्ट ने जेल अधीक्षक जबलपुर से वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए बात करने के बाद एसपी को ई-मेल भेजकर प्यारे मियां को कोर्ट में हाजिर रखने के निर्देश दिए। साथ ही आदेश दिया कि प्यारे मियां के वकील भी गुरुवार को पीड़िता से सवाल-जवाब करें। मालूम हो कि अदालत में पेश चालान में प्यारे मियां पर आरोप है कि उसने नाबालिग बच्चियों को शराब पिलाई और पोर्न मूवी दिखाकर उनका लैंगिक शोषण किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराजनाथ ने कहा- अब यह सही मायनों में ग्लोबल और डिजिटल; 82 तेजस खरीदने को औपचारिक मंजूरी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser