  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Pyare Mian's Bail Disallowed, Son Shahnawaz Absconding; Forest Department Presented Challan In CJM Court

सांभर के सींग जब्त होने का मामला:प्यारे मियां की जमानत नामंजूर, बेटा शाहनवाज फरार; वन विभाग ने सीजेएम कोर्ट में पेश किया चालान

भोपाल37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नाबालिग बच्चियों के यौन शोषण के मामले में जेल में बंद प्यारे मियां के खिलाफ वन विभाग ने अवैध रूप से सांभर के सींग रखने के मामले में चालान पेश किया। गुरूवार को सीजेएम निशिथ खरे की अदालत में 59 पेज का चालान पेश किया गया है। अदालत में पेश चालान में प्यारे मियां के लड़के शाहनवाज को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है। शाहनवाज फिलहाल फरार है।

अदालत में चालान पेश होने के बाद प्यारे मियां की जमानत अर्जी पर विशेष न्यायाधीश एसबी साहू की अदालत में बहस हुई। विशेष लोक अभियोजक पीएन सिंह राजपूत ने आपत्ति करते हुए बताया कि प्यारे मियां के घर से वन्य प्राणी सांभर के सींग की ट्राफी जब्त हुई है। प्रकरण में सहआरोपी फरार है इसलिए जमानत नामंजूर की जाए।

न्यायाधीश एसबी साहू ने जमानत नामंजूर करते हुए लिखा कि अपराध की गंभीरता को देखते हुए प्यारे मियां की जमानत नामंजूर की जाती है।

मामला एक नजर मेंसीजेएम कोर्ट में पेश चालान में वन विभाग की ओर से बताया गया है कि इसी साल 14 जुलाई को पुलिस थाना श्यामला हिल्स भोपाल से सूचना मिलने पर परिक्षेत्र अधिकारी उड़नदस्ता भोपाल की टीम पलेट नंबर ई-402 अंसल अपार्टमेन्ट श्यामला हिल्स भोपाल पहुंची थी । वहां श्यामला हिल्स पुलिस एवं राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। सचिंग के दौरान सांभर के सींग की ट्राफी पाई गई थी । ट्राफी के कोई भी वैध अभिलेख नही मिल थे। मौके पर फ्लेट मालिक शाहनवाज खान पिता प्यारे मिया भी नही मिले। इसके बाद वन्यप्राणी सांभर के सींग की ट्राफी को जप्त कर प्रकरण दर्ज किया गया था।

जांच में सामने आया कि अंसल अपार्टमेंन्ट की समिति लेक व्यू इन्कलेव अपार्टमेंन्ट एसोसिएशन श्यामला हिल्स समिति के फ्लेट नंबर ई 402 अंसल अपार्टमेंन्ट का मालिक शाहनवाज खान पुत्र प्यारे मियां के नाम दर्ज होना बताया गया । जप्त वन्य प्राणी सांभर के सींग की ट्राफी शाहनवाज खान पिता प्यारे मियां के स्वामित्व की है। प्रकरण में आरोपी प्यारे मियां अब्दुल वहीद खान उर्फ अब्दुल समद एवं शाहनवाज पिता प्यारे मियां अन्य संगीन अनपराधों में लिप्त है । जिसकी सूची पुलिस कन्ट्रोल रूम से प्राप्त की गई है।

