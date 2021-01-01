पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Quorum Is Not Complete In RERA, So Courts Are Only Looking For Debate, Decisions Are Not Being Done

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

न्याय की बजाय लोगों को मिल रही सिर्फ तारीख:रेरा में कोरम ही पूरा नहीं है, इसलिए केवल बहस के लिए लग रही हैं कोर्ट, फैसले हो ही नहीं रहे

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)

सरकारी हाउसिंग एजेंसियों के साथ प्राइवेट बिल्डर्स न तो ग्राहकों को समय पर पजेशन दे रहे हैं और न पैसा लौटा रहे। रेरा में परेशान ग्राहकों के रोजाना 20 से 30 मामले आ रहे हैं। इनकी सुनवाई तो नियमित हो रही है। वकीलों की बहस हो रही है। कई मामलों में बहस पूरी भी हो चुकी है।

लेकिन रेरा ने अंतिम आदेश के बजाय फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया है। क्योंकि किसी मामले में आदेश पारित करने के लिए जरूरी कोरम रेरा के पास नहीं हैं। रेरा चेयरमैन और तकनीकी मेंबर के पद रिक्त हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि पिछले 50 दिनों में करीब 1000 से अधिक मामलों में यह हुआ है। या तो बहस के बाद अगली तारीख दे दी गई। अगर बहस पूरी भी कर ली गई तो फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया गया।

पिछले 50 दिन में.. 1000 से ज्यादा मामलों की सिर्फ सुनवाई

फैसले की बारी आई तो कह दिया कोरम पूरा नहीं - चंद्रभान टिंडवानी ने भोपाल से हैं। 2012 में उन्होंने फंदा में सांई सिद्धा हाइट्स बिल्डर से एक तीन बीएचके फ्लैट लिया था। इसकी कीमत 23 लाख थी। पजेशन 2014 तक मिलना था। टिंडवानी ने ज्ञात स्रोत से अर्जित पूरे 23 लाख रुपए की राशि बुकिंग में दे दी।

लेकिन बिल्डर ने 2019 तक पजेशन नहीं दिया। वे रेरा गए। एक साल में उनकी 6 से 7 पेशी हुईं। बहस लगभग पूरी हो चुकी है। अंतिम फैसला होना है। दो दिन पहले उन्हें डेट दी गई थी। उसमें यह लिखकर दे दिया गया कि कोरम पूरा न होने के कारण हम फैसला नहीं दे सकते। अगली तारीख दी है।

बिल्डर के खिलाफ आदेश दिया, नहीं हो रही कुर्की
जितेंद्र अवस्थी ने बताया कि उन्होंने 2011 में आदिनाथ बिल्डर्स पारस इन्क्लेव में फ्लैट लिया था। बिल्डर ने 2015 में पजेशन का वादा किया। हमने 5.60 लाख बतौर अग्रिम दे दिए। लेकिन 2019 तक भी पजेशन नहीं मिला। हम जैसे 22 ग्राहक थे। इनमें से कई तो 8 साल से ईएमआई चुका रहे हैं। हमने रेरा का दरवाजा खटखटाया। रेरा ने बिल्डर को मय ब्याज बुकिंग राशि वापस देने के आदेश दिए। लेकिन उसने यह आदेश नहीं माना। इसके बाद प्राधिकरण ने कलेक्टर भोपाल को पत्र लिखकर भू फाटक के बकाया के रूप में राशि बिल्डर से वसूलने का निर्देश जारी किया। लेकिन अब तक हमें पैसा नहीं मिला।

पदों के खाली होने से नाउम्मीद हो रहे ग्राहक
^हमारी स्थिति बड़ी विचित्र है। हम ग्राहकों के मामलों में मिली तारीखों पर जिरह करने जा रहे हैं। लेकिन हमें यह पता है कि अभी अंतिम फैसले हो नहीं सकते। अधिकतर मामलों में समय बचाने के लिए हम तारीखें मांग लेते हैं। इससे ग्राहक खफा हो रहे हैं। रेरा एक नया फोरम है। इससे ग्राहकों को बड़ी उम्मीदें हैं। इसलिए यहां पर अहम पदों का लंबे से खाली होने से ग्राहक नाउम्मीद हो रहे हैं।
अपूर्व जैन तारण, रेरा के मामलों के जानकार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser