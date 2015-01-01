पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदले मौसम के तेवर:ग्वालियर-चंबल बुदेलखंड इलाके में बारिश; भोपाल में छाए बादल, गुरुवार को पड़ सकती हैं बौछारें

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तस्वीर भोपाल के बोट क्लब रोड से खींची गई है, इसमें बड़ी झील के साथ पुराने शहर का नजारा देखा जा सकता है।
  • मौसम विज्ञानियों ने राजधानी भोपाल और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में बारिश होने की संभावना जताई है

राजधानी में बादल छाए होने के कारण भोपाल और आसपास के इलाकों में रात का तापमान बढ़ा हुआ है। मौसम विज्ञानियों ने अभी दो-तीन दिन तक न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट नहीं होने के आसार जताए हैं। साथ ही गुरुवार को भोपाल और उसके आसपास के इलाकों में बारिश होने की संभावना जताई है।

उत्तर भारत में आए वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस का असर राजधानी समेत प्रदेश के कई इलाकों में हुआ है। बुधवार को सुबह राजधानी में बादल के साथ धुंध भी छाई रही। इस दौरान विजिबिलिटी 3 हजार मीटर रह गई थी। हल्की धूप निकलने से पारे की चाल धीमी थी। इधर, ग्वालियर-चंबल और बुंदेलखंड के कई शहरों और कस्बों में बारिश हुई। टीकमगढ़ में सबसे ज्यादा पौन इंच बारिश रिकॉर्ड की गई।

मौसम वैज्ञानिक पीके साहा ने बताया कि देश के उत्तरी हिस्से में पहुंचे वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण मौसम में परिवर्तन हो रहा है। बुधवार को एक और ऐसा सिस्टम पहुंचने की संभावना है, लेकिन ये ज्यादा स्ट्रांग नहीं है। इसी वजह से सुबह से ही राजधानी में बादलों के साथ धुंध भी छाई रही। इस दौरान विजिबिलिटी 3 हजार मीटर रह गई थी। हल्की धूप निकलने से पारे की चाल धीमी रही।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के कारण गुरुवार को भोपाल में हल्की बौछारें पड़ने की भी संभावना है। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के आगे बढ़ने के बाद हवाओं का रुख उत्तरी होने से एक बार फिर राजधानी सहित प्रदेश के अधिकांश क्षेत्रों में दिन और रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज होने लगेगी।

हालांकि सोमवार शाम के बाद हवाओं की दिशा उत्तरी और उत्तर-पूर्वी हुई है। इससे ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग में अधिकतम तापमान में काफी गिरावट दर्ज की गई है। भोपाल में भी मंगलवार को दिन के तापमान में मामूली कमी दर्ज की गई। मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 31.5 डिग्री और अधिकतम 31.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

