पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एमपी नगर में कुकर फटने से धमाका:ज्योति कॉम्प्लेक्स में सिलेंडर फटने की अफवाह से मच गई भगदड़

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

एमपी नगर जोन-1 स्थित ज्योति कॉम्प्लेक्स में गुरुवार शाम करीब सवा सात बजे भगदड़ मच गई। यहां बने एक किचन में खाना बनाते वक्त कूकर फटने से तेज धमाका हुआ। दुकानदारों को लगा कि गैस सिलेंडर फट गया है। कॉम्प्लेक्स में एक दुकान संचालक ने बताया कि आनन-फानन में लोगों ने दुकानों के शटर गिराने शुरू कर दिए। उस वक्त वहां सैकड़ों लोग मौजूद थे।

कुछ तो कॉम्प्लेक्स के बाहर तक भाग निकले। करीब 5-7 मिनट बाद खुलासा हुआ कि सिलेंडर नहीं, कूकर फटा है। तब कहीं जाकर लोग अपनी दुकानों पर लौटे। गनीमत रही कि इस हादसे में कोई जख्मी नहीं हुआ। एमपी नगर टीआई सूर्यकांत अवस्थी ने बताया कि पुलिस को भगदड़ की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें