मध्यप्रदेश के इतिहास में पहली बार:एक दिन में 2789 लाख यूनिट बिजली सप्लाई का रिकार्ड

भोपाल6 मिनट पहले
  •
मध्यप्रदेश के इतिहास में पहली बार मध्य प्रदेश में दिन में 2789 लाख यूनिट बिजली सप्लाई का रिकार्ड बना है।
  • त्यौहार के सीजन में 14 हजार मेगावाट से अध‍िक बिजली की मांग

मध्यप्रदेश के इतिहास में 10 नंवबर को बिजली सप्लाई का नया रिकार्ड बना है। इस दिन प्रदेश में 2789.55 लाख यूनिट बिजली की सप्लाई की गई। त्यौहार के सीजन में पिछले 5 दिनों से बिजली की सप्लाई लगभग 2700 लाख यूनिट से अध‍िक हो रही है। पिछले दो द‍िन की बात करें तो बिजली की मांग14 हजार मेगावाट के ज्यादा थी। बिजली की इतनी अधिक मांग प‍िछले रबी सीजन के दौरान जनवरी-फरवरी माह में पहुंचती थी।

एमपी पावर मैनेजमेंट कंपनी के एमडी आकाश त्रिपाठी के मुताबिक 10 नवम्बर को प्रदेश में बिजली की मांग 14147 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई। इस रबी सीजन में पहली बार बिजली की मांग 14 हजार मेगावाट से ऊपर दर्ज हुई है। जो बढ़ कर आज 11 नवम्बर को सुबह 14190 मेगावाट बिजली तक पहुंच गई।

कैसे हुई प्रदेश में बिजली सप्लाई

प्रदेश में 11 नवम्बर को जब बिजली की मांग 14,147 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई। उस समय बिजली की सप्लाई में ताप व जल विद्युत गृहों से 3,450 मेगावाट, इंदिरा सागर-सरदार सरोवर-ओंकारेश्वर जल विद्युत परियोजना से 436 मेगावाट, एनटीपीसी व नार्दन रीजन का अंश 3,955 मेगावाट, सासन अल्ट्रा मेगा पावर प्रोजेक्ट से 1,349 मेगावाट व आईपीपी से 1,334 मेगावाट, बिजली बैंकिंग से 1,948 मेगावाट व अन्य सोर्स से 1,676 मेगावाट बिजली सप्लाई की गई।

कहां, कितनी मांग

संभाग बिजली

इंदौर व उज्जैन संभाग 5,744 मेगावाट

भोपाल व ग्वालियर 4,741 मेगावाट

जबलपुर, सागर व रीवा 3,663 मेगावाट

