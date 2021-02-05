पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Reception Was Going Down, Fire Broke Out From Cylinder Blast On Second Floor, 35 Stranded People Were Taken With Rope And Sari

मैरिज हॉल में से लगी आग:नीचे चल रहा था रिसेप्शन, दूसरी मंजिल पर सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट से भड़की आग, 35 फंसे लोगों को रस्सी और साड़ी के सहारे उतारा

भोपाल20 मिनट पहले
कोहेफिजा इलाके में एक मैरिज हॉल की बिल्डिंग में आग लग गई। बिल्डिंग में नीचे पार्टी चल रही थी और दूसरी मंजिल पर खाना बन रहा था।द यहां फंसे लोगों को स्थानीय लोगों ने रस्सी और साड़ी के सहारे नीचे उतारा। अच्छी बात यह रही कि कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। किचन का पूरा सामान जल गया। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची दमकल की 7 गाड़ियों ने आधे घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया। आग लगने का कारण सिलेंडर ब्लास्ट बताया जा रहा है।

दमकल कर्मी आतिम खान ने बताया कि कोहेफिजा में होंडा शोरूम के बगल में स्थित ऑर्चिड मैरिज हॉल में मंगलवार शाम को रिसेप्शन चल रहा था। पहली मंजिल पर किचन था। तीसरी मंजिल पर लोग फंसे हुए थे। शाम करीब 7 बजे किचन में सिलेंडर ब्लॉस्ट से आग लग गई। बिल्डिंग से कुल 35 लोगों को बाहर निकाला गया। लैडर लगा कर तीसरी मंजिल पर फंसे लोगों को नीचे उतारा। आग पर आधे घंटे मे काबू पा लिया। वहीं, स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि दमकल की गाड़ियां देरी से पहुंची। इसके पहले ही कुछ लोगों को रस्सी और साढ़ी से नीचे उतारा गया।

