पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Recovery From Trucks Taking Place At The Transport Check Post; Complaint Of Indore Truck Operators Association

चैक पोस्ट प्रभारी पर लगाए आरोप:परिवहन चैक पोस्ट पर हो रही ट्रकों से वसूली; इंदौर ट्रक ऑपरेटर एसोसिएशन की शिकायत

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीएम कार्यालय ने परिवहन विभाग को पत्र लिखा

राज्य शासन ने प्रदेश की सीमाओं पर स्थिति परिवहन विभाग की चेक पोस्ट पर होने वाले भ्रष्टाचार को गंभीरता से लिया है। ट्रक ऑपरेटर एसोसिएशन की शिकायतों के बाद मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय ने परिवहन विभाग को कार्रवाई के लिए लिख भेजा है। इंदौर ट्रक ऑपरेटर एवं ट्रांसपोर्ट एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सीएल मुकाती ने 4 नवंबर को मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के नाम शिकायत भेजी है। इसी पत्र को संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत और भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष वीडी शर्मा के नाम भेजा गया है।

व्यवसाय करना हुआ मुश्किल
एसोसिएशन ने शिकायत में सेंधवा चैक पोस्ट पर एक से दो हजार रुपए की इंट्री के बिना गाड़ी रवाना नहीं होने के लिए चैक पोस्ट प्रभारी डीपी पटेल और राहुल कुशवाह पर आरोप लगाया है। मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह किया गया है कि परिवहन चैक पोस्टों पर होने वाली गुण्डागर्दी, अवैध वसूली और ट्रांसपोर्ट की बाकी दिक्कतों से व्यवसाय करना मुश्किल हो गया है। एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष मुकाती ने कहा कि चैक पोस्ट से रोजाना 5 से 6 हजार ट्रक निकलते है। कांग्रेस शासन में प्रत्येक ट्रक से एक से दो हजार रुपए अवैध वसूली की जा रही है। कांग्रेस में ही जो परिवहन मंत्री थे, वे ही भाजपा शासनकाल में है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें