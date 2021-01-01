पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

माैसम के तेवर सर्द:कोहरे में डूबी होगी गणतंत्र दिवस की सुबह, कार्यक्रम के वक्त 100 रहेगा पारा

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जगह : बड़ा तालाब, समय : 7:30 बजे सुबह, विजिबिलिटी: 600 मीटर - Dainik Bhaskar
जगह : बड़ा तालाब, समय : 7:30 बजे सुबह, विजिबिलिटी: 600 मीटर
  • शहर में भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश सुबह 6 बजे से प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

मंगलवार को गणतंत्र दिवस की सुबह कोहरे में लिपटी होगी। मुख्य आयोजन हर बार की तरह लाल परेड मैदान में होगा। इस बार कोरोना के कारण झांकियों और प्रस्तुति देने वाले लोक कलाकारों की संख्या कम रहेगी।

मौसम- 20 की रफ्तार से चलने वाली सर्द हवा और गिराएगी तापमान

गणतंत्र दिवस से एक दिन पहले सोमवार को माैसम के तेवर सर्द हाे गए। काेहरे से विजिबिलिटी 600 मीटर रह गई। माैसम वैज्ञानिकाें के मुताबिक मंगलवार सुबह कोहरे और ठंड में और इजाफा होगी। सुबह 8:30 बजे जब गणतंत्र दिवस का कार्यक्रम शुरू होगा उस वक्त तापमान 10 डिग्री के आसपास रह सकता है। साेमवार काे दिन का तापमान 22.5 डिग्री रहा जो रविवार के मुकाबले 5.3 डिग्री कम था।

ट्रैफिक- सुबह 8:30 के बाद किसी वाहन को पीएचक्यू तिराहे से एंट्री नहीं

लाल परेड मैदान पर होने वाले गणतंत्र दिवस के मुख्य कार्यक्रम के तहत सुबह 7 बजे से जरूरत के अनुसार ट्रैफिक डायवर्ट होगा। आम यातायात लिली टॉकीज, चिकलोद रोड, जिंसी धर्मकांटा होते हुए टीटी नगर की ओर जाएगा। सुबह 8:30 बजे के बाद कोई भी वाहन पुलिस मुख्यालय तिराहे और कंट्रोल रूम तिराहे के बीच प्रवेश नहीं कर सकेगा। शहर में भारी वाहनों का प्रवेश सुबह 6 बजे से प्रतिबंधित रहेगा।

सैर-सपाटा- छुट्टी के दिन घूमने जाने से पहले जानिए- क्या खुला रहेगा, क्या बंद

आप मंगलवार को शहर में घूमने का प्लान बना रहे हैं तो घर से निकलने से पहले जान लें कि कौन से टूरिस्ट स्पॉट आपको खुले मिलेंगे और कौन से बंद रहेंगे।

यह खुले रहेंगे

सैर सपाटा

वन विहार

बोट क्लब

शौर्य स्मारक

यह बंद रहेंगे

जन जातीय संग्रहालय

इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय मानव संग्रहालय

साइंस सेंटर

राज्य संग्रहालय

इस बार अलग- सिर्फ 15 झांकियांं होंगी, लोक कलाकार भी 250 की जगह 100

  • कोरोना और बजट की समस्या के मद्देनजर इस बार गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में केवल 15 झांकियांं ही शामिल होंगी। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इस बार दस झांकियां कम हैं।
  • ग्लेंडर्स की वजह से पिछले तीन साल से गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में घोड़े शामिल नहीं हो रहे थे। इस बार घोड़े भी परेड का हिस्सा लेंगे।
  • लोक कलाकारों की संख्या हर साल करीब 250 होती थी जो इस बार 100 के करीब कर दी है। ​​​​​​​
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser