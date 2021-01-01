पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Bhopal
  • Research For More Than Four Years For PhD, Gadad Left The Institute, Student Came Into Depression Due To Separation Of New Guide Topic

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आईआईएसईआर:पीएचडी के लिए चार साल से ज्यादा की रिसर्च, गाडड ने संस्थान छोड़ा, नए गाइड का विषय अलग होने से डिप्रेशन में आया छात्र

भोपाल2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आईसर के पीएचडी स्कालर लोकनाथ कुंडू । - Dainik Bhaskar
आईसर के पीएचडी स्कालर लोकनाथ कुंडू ।
  • डिप्रेशन से निजात पाने के लिए छात्र अब चेन्नई के मेडिटेशन सेंटर में करा रहा इलाज

इंडियन इंस्टीट्यूट आफ साइंस एजुकेशन एंड रिसर्च (आईआईएसईआर) के एक पीएचचडी स्कालर के रिसर्च के दौरान बीच में ही गाइड के संस्थान छोड़ने की वजह से एक छात्र डिप्रेशन में है। संस्थान की ओर से जो नया गाइड मिला है, उनकी विशेषज्ञता अलग क्षेत्र में है।

इस वजह से छात्र और गाइड के बीच पटरी नहीं बैठी। कॅरियर और मेहनत बर्बाद होती देख छात्र अब वह चेन्नई में डिप्रेशन दूर करने के लिए मेडिटेशन सेंटर में हैं। आईसर के पीएचडी स्कालर लोकनाथ कुंडू 2016 से पीएचडी छात्र हैं। वे सीएसआईआर फैलो भी रहे हैं। इसी के साथ उन्होंने जरूरी कोर्स वर्क व अन्य जरूरी औपचारिकताएं भी पूरी कर ली थी। यहां वे डॉ. रोमी बैनर्जी के सुपरविजन में पीएचडी कर रहे थे।

कोरोनाकाल में सुपरवाइजर ने नहीं किया सपोर्ट, एचओडी ने नहीं निकाला हल
कुंडू को जुलाई 2019 में यह पता चला कि डॉ. बैनर्जी ने संस्थान छोड़ दिया है। उन्होंने संस्थान से एनओसी भी ले ली। उन्होंने डॉ. बैनर्जी के मार्गदर्शन में तीन साल तक पीएचडी के लिए रिसर्च किया था। कुंडू ने बताया कि उन्हें आईसर कै मैथामेटिक्स विभाग ने कहा कि वे विषय परिवर्तन कर लें। लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा करने से मना कर दिया।

इसके बाद डाॅ. सिद्धार्थ सरकार को गाइड बना दिया गया। कुंडू ने बताया कि डॉ. सरकार की बहुत ज्यादा अपेक्षाएं थी। ऐसे मेें वे काम के लिए समय मांग रहे थे। ऐसे में विषय अलग होने से दिक्कतें होना शुरू हुईं। कुंडू ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें हताश किया जाने लगा। कोरोना के समय वे घर आ गए और रिसर्च करते रहे पर सुपरवाइजर ने कोई सपोर्ट नहीं किया।

उन्होंने बताया कि उन्हें फेल किया जाने लगा। इस वजह से वे डिप्रेशन में आ गए। उन्होंने बताया कि इस बारे में उन्होंने एचओडी से भी बात की थी पर कोई हल नहीं निकला। वे गाइड बदलने की मांग कर रहे थे। उन्होनें कहा कि उनकी चार साल से ज्यादा मेहनत पर पानी फेरा जा रहा है।

कुंडू ने बताया कि लगातार पिछड़ने की वजह से उनका पीएचडी से टर्मिनेशन हो सकता है। कुंडू ने आरोप लगाया है कि वे एकेडमिक पालिटिक्स का शिकार हो रहे हैं। इधर, संस्थान का कहना है कि प्रबंधन छात्रों के लिए है। सब चाहते हैं कि छात्र की पीएचडी पूरी हो।

को-गाइड लेने को तैयार नहीं है छात्र, जल्द हल करेंगे यह समस्या
^यह केस हमारी जानकारी में है। गाडड और छात्र का विषय भिन्न होने से उसे थोड़ी दिक्कत हो सकती है। हम उसे को-गाइड देने को तैयार हैं। लेकिन, छात्र ही इसके लिए तैयार नहीं हो रहा है। कह रहा है कि वह खुद ही बिना गाडड के रिसर्च करेगा। हम लोग जल्द ही इस समस्या को दूर करेंगे और कोई हल निकालेंगे। कोई नहीं चाहता है कि किसी की मेहनत बर्बाद हो, पूरा सहयोग करेंगे।
डॉ. सत्यमूर्ति, रजिस्ट्रार, आईसर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser