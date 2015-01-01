पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोटा का प्रतिष्ठित कोचिंग संस्थान:रेजोनेंस देगा स्टार्ट में 125 करोड़ की स्काॅलरशिप

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोटा की प्रतिष्ठित कोचिंग संस्थान रेजोनेंस द्वारा आज स्टूडेंट टैलेंट रिवॉर्ड टेस्ट ‘स्टार्ट 2020’ में आवेदन शुरू किया गया। स्टार्ट कक्षा 5 से 10 तक के विद्यार्थियों के लिए राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आयोजित होने वाली स्काॅलरशिप एवं रिवॉर्ड परीक्षा है। इस वर्ष स्टार्ट का 9वां संस्करण आयोजित किया जाएगा। इस परीक्षा के माध्यम से विद्यार्थी राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर तैयारी व प्रदर्शन का आंकलन कर सकते हैं।

स्टार्ट 2020 में विद्यार्थियों के लिए 25 करोड़ के नकद पुरस्कार है और 125 करोड़ की स्कॉलरशिप दी जाएगी। कुल पुरस्कारों की संख्या 8000 है। यह परीक्षा 2 चरणों में आयोजित की जाएगी। पहला चरण ऑनलाइन होगा और दूसरा कंप्यूटर बेस्ड टेस्ट या ऑफलाइन माध्यम में होगी। पहला चरण की परीक्षा दिसंबर के अंत में होगी।

इसमें सफल विद्यार्थियों को फरवरी में आयोजित दूसरे चरण के लिए पात्र घोषित किया जाएगा। पहली बार राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर यह परीक्षा 10 प्रादेशिक भाषाओं में भी आयोजित की जा रही है। अभी तक किसी भी प्राइवेट संस्थान द्वारा इतनी प्रादेशिक भाषाओं में इस प्रकार की परीक्षा आयोजित नहीं की गई है।

रेजोनेंस सभी राज्यों के विद्यार्थियों के हित का ध्यान रखते हुए इतनी भाषाओं में परीक्षा आयोजित कर रहा है। स्टार्ट के दोनों चरणों की अवधि दो-दो घंटे रहेगी और वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्न पूछे जाएंगे। रेजोनेंस के प्रबंध निदेशक आरके वर्मा ने बताया कि अब तक हुए स्टार्ट के 8 संस्करणों में कुल 6.16 लाख विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया, 4200 से अधिक विद्यालय इस परीक्षा में सम्मिलित हुए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें