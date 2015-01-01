पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:सर्दियों में संक्रमण का खतरा ज्यादा, घर में भी पहनें मास्क

भोपाल2 दिन पहले
  • प्रशासन की ओर से जारी की गई एडवाइजरी

सर्दियों के दिनों में अक्सर लोग घरों के खिड़की और दरवाजे बंद रखते हैं। इस कारण परिवार के सदस्यों में सर्दी, खांसी और मौसमी फ्लू जैसा संक्रमण बढ़ता है। इसके चलते एक-दूसरे से पर्याप्त दूरी, मास्क का उपयोग, बार-बार हाथ धोने और सैनिटाइजर का उपयोग करने से संक्रमण और वायरस से बचा जा सकता है।

यह जानकारी गुरुवार को जिला प्रशासन की ओर से सर्दी के मौसम के लिए जारी की गई एडवाइजरी में दी गई है। इसमें बताया गया है कि सर्दियों में सांस, अस्थमा और हृदय रोगियों को ज्यादा परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ता है। इससे बचने के लिए उन्हें हर साल कई तरह की सावधानियां रखनी होती हैं, लेकिन इस बार मौसमी बीमारियों के साथ ही लोगों को कोरोना संक्रमण का भी खतरा है।

इस कारण अतिरिक्त सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। क्योंकि, कोरोना वायरस का असर अस्थमा और सांस रोगियों पर ज्यादा देखने को मिल रहा है। सर्दी में देखा गया है कि धुआं और प्रदूषणयुक्त हवा निचले स्तर पर रहती है। ऐसे लोगों को घर से कम ही बाहर निकलना चाहिए। बंद और भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों जैसे बाजार, मनोरंजन, पार्क, थियेटर, धार्मिक आयोजन और विवाह समारोह में जाने से बचना चाहिए।

