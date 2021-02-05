पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रैगिंग केस में कोर्ट का फैसला:खुदकुशी के लिए मजबूर करने वाली 4 लड़कियों को 5 साल की जेल, पीड़ित ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखे थे इनके नाम

भोपाल15 मिनट पहले
भोपाल कोर्ट ने कहा- रैगिंग के दोषियों को ऐसी सजा होनी चाहिए, जिससे आने वाले समय में किसी को ऐसा करने से पहले उसका नतीजा सोचकर डर लगे। - Dainik Bhaskar
भोपाल कोर्ट ने कहा- रैगिंग के दोषियों को ऐसी सजा होनी चाहिए, जिससे आने वाले समय में किसी को ऐसा करने से पहले उसका नतीजा सोचकर डर लगे।

भोपाल डिस्ट्रिक्ट कोर्ट ने 8 साल पुराने रैगिंग और खुदकुशी के लिए उकसाने के मामले में शुक्रवार को 4 लड़कियों को पांच-पांच साल की सजा सुनाई। कोर्ट ने इन पर दो-दो हजार रुपए का जुर्माना भी लगाया है। 2013 में भोपाल के एक निजी इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में रैगिंग से तंग आकर अनिता शर्मा नाम की स्टूडेंट ने खुदकुशी कर ली थी। कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद चारों दोषी लड़कियों निधि, दीप्ति, कीर्ति और देवांशी को जेल भेज दिया है। सबूतों की कमी के चलते कॉलेज के टीचर मनीष को बरी कर दिया दिया।

सरकारी वकील मोहम्मद खालिद कुरैशी ने बताया, 'भोपाल में पहली बार रैगिंग के मामले में दोषी पाए जाने पर 4 लड़कियों को सजा सुनाई गई है l RKDF कॉलेज में बी-फार्मा सेकेंड ईयर की छात्रा अनिता शर्मा ने 6 अगस्त 2013 की रात में अपने घर में फांसी लगा ली थी। वह अपने साथ हो रही रैगिंग से परेशान थी। अनिता ने कॉलेज के शिक्षक मनीष को रैगिंग वाली बात बताई थी, लेकिन कार्रवाई करने की जगह उसने छात्रा को चुप रहने की सलाह दी थी।'

सुसाइड नोट में लिखे थे चारों लड़कियों के नाम
मामले की जांच कर रही कमला नगर पुलिस को उसके कमरे से सुसाइड नोट मिला था। इसमें लिखा था, ‘मैं अनीता शर्मा बी-फार्मा सेकंड ईयर की छात्रा हूं। जब से मैं कॉलेज आई, तभी से मेरे साथ रैगिंग हो रही है। ये चारों लड़कियां (निधि, दीप्ति, कीर्ति और देवांशी) बहुत गंदी हैं। मैंने इन्हें एक साल तक कैसे झेला, ये मैं ही जानती हूं। मुझसे इन्होंने मिड सेम की कॉपी तक लिखवाई थी। शिकायत करने पर मनीष सर ने मुझे कहा कि कॉलेज में रहने के लिए सीनियर्स की बात माननी पड़ती है।’

परिवार से कहा- मुझे पिंक सूट में जलाना
अनिता ने सुसाइड नोट में परिवार के लिए लिखा था, ‘मॉम एंड डैड आई लव यू। आप मुझे मिस मत करना। ब्रदर सबसे ज्यादा तू रोने वाला है, क्योंकि तेरी बेस्ट फ्रेंड जा रही है। मैं न गंदी बन सकती हूं, न स्ट्रॉन्ग। मुझे पिंक सूट पहना कर जलाना। पापा मैं जानती हूं कि मैं आपकी फेवरेट रही हूं। चाहती थी कि पढ़ लिखकर खूब पैसा कमाऊं और एक बड़ा घर बनवाऊं।’

स्टूडेंट ने रैगिंग की बात अपनी बहन को बताई थी
अनिता भोपाल में जीवन विहार सोसायटी के फ्लैट नंबर 611 में रहती थी। उसके पिता मुंबई की एक निजी कंपनी में लाइजनिंग ऑफिसर थे। अनीता ने सुसाइड से पहले अपनी बड़ी बहन सरिता को रैगिंग की बात बताई थी। घटना के समय उसकी सात साल की भांजी ही घर में थी।

कोर्ट ने कहा- रैगिंग के लिए सजा सख्त होनी चाहिए
कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में लिखा, 'बढ़ती हुई रैगिंग की घटनाओं को देखते हुए सजा इतनी होनी चाहिए कि दूसरे लोगों को ऐसा करने से पहले उसका नतीजा सोचकर डर लगे। आगे से भविष्य के सपने लेकर कॉलेज में एडमिशन लेने वाले किसी स्टूडेंट को सुसाइड करने के लिये मजबूर न होना पड़े।

