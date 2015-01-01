पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो बदमाश गिरफ्तार:चरस-गांजे के शौक में बने लुटेरे, 7 दिन में की दो लूट

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
  • हनुमानगंज और शाहजहांनाबाद थाना पुलिस की संयुक्त टीम ने दो बदमाशों को किया गिरफ्तार

हनुमानगंज और शाहजहांनाबाद में लूट करने वाले दो बदमाशों को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी चरस और गांजा पीने के शौकीन हैं और इसी के लिए उन्होंने 7 दिन के भीतर दोनों वारदात को अंजाम दे दिया। एसपी नार्थ मुकेश श्रीवास्तव के मुताबिक पहली वारदात बीती 28 अक्टूबर की रात करीब साढ़े सात बजे कलेक्शन एजेंट पवन कुमार तिरकोटिया के साथ हुई थी। दो आरोपियों ने उनसे 25 हजार रुपए लूट लिए थे।

दूसरी वारदात बीती 4 नवंबर की रात करीब साढ़े नौ बजे भोपाल टॉकीज स्थित सुलभ कॉम्पलेक्स के पास हुई थी। दो बदमाशों ने इंदौर निवासी नयन शर्मा से 15 हजार रुपए और दस्तावेज लूट लिए थे। दोनों मामलों में आरोपियों को पकड़ने के लिए डीआईजी इरशाद वली ने दस-दस हजार रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया था। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर सिंधी कॉलोनी स्थित केनरा बैंक के पास से दो आरोपियों को धरदबोचा।

पकड़े गए आरोपी काजीकैंप निवासी 19 वर्षीय मोहम्मद फैज और 21 वर्षीय सब्बर है। उनके कब्जे से पुलिस ने लूटे गए साढ़े 26 हजार रुपए जब्त किए हैं। इससे पहले सब्बर को हनुमानगंज पुलिस चोरी के मामले में गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। दोनों आरोपी चरस और गांजे के साथ-साथ हर प्रकार का नशा करते हैं। इसी शौक को पूरा करने के लिए वह लूट की वारदात को अंजाम दे रहे थे।

