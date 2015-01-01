पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने जारी की एडवाइजरी:ऑनलाइन परीक्षा के आवेदन करने वालों के लिए अब सरल हुए नियम

भोपालएक घंटा पहले
मप्र माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने शिक्षण सत्र 2020-21 के लिए ऑनलाइन परीक्षा आवेदन व नामांकन करने वाले छात्रों के लिए नियमों को सरल कर एडवाइजरी जारी की है। इसमें ऑनलाइन भरे जाने वाले फॉर्म मान्यता प्राप्त विद्यालय के माध्यम से माशिमं की वेबसाइट www.mpbse.nic.in पर भरे जा सकेंगे। नए नियमों के अनुसार दसवीं-बारहवीं की परीक्षा में श्रेणी सुधार करने वाले विद्यार्थियों को फिर से नामांकन करवाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी।

ऐसे विद्यार्थी सीधे परीक्षा फार्म भर सकेंगे। फेल विद्यार्थियों को भी फिर से नामांकन नहीं करवाना होगा। ऐसे विद्यार्थी सीधे परीक्षा फार्म भर सकेंगे। पहले पास हो चुके विद्यार्थी विषय परिवर्तन कर फिर से परीक्षा देने के लिए सीधे फॉर्म भर सकेंगे। पहले फेल हो चुके छात्र-छात्राएं भी विषय परिवर्तन के साथ एक बार फिर परीक्षा देने के लिए सीधे फार्म भर सकते है। दसवीं-बारहवीं की फिर परीक्षा देने वाले विद्यार्थियों की पुरानी व नई मार्कशीट, जिसमें ज्यादा नंबर होंगे उसे मान्य कर दिया जाएगा।

