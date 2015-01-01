पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदिवासी संस्कृति:सैला नतर्क एक लाइन में आधा गोला बना कर तीसरे दिन गांव से लेते हैं विदाई

भोपाल18 मिनट पहले
  • गमक श्रृंखला के तहत गौंड जनजातीय नृत्य और बुंदेली कानड़ा गायन की प्रस्तुति हुई

जनजातीय संग्रहालय में आज घूमन प्रसाद कुशवाहा का बुन्देली ‘कानड़ा’ गायन और रूपसिंह कुशराम द्वारा गोंड जनजातीय नृत्य ‘सैला’ की प्रस्तुति हुई। प्रस्तुति की शुरुआत घूमन प्रसाद कुशवाहा एवं साथियों द्वारा बुन्देली ‘कानड़ा’ गायन से हुई। जिसमें सर्वप्रथम सुमरनी- सदा दाहिनी रईयो भवानी के बाद कबे मिलो रघुनन्दन माई मोहे एवं माई से ऊरन नईयां भरत मोरो आदि कानड़ा गायन और देवी गीत- माई पहले सुमर लए देवी शारदा हो माय, केवट संवाद- विनती मोरी तुमसे सौ-सौ बार है हरि एवं चोकडिया- रजऊ बोल लो नोने आदि बुन्देली लोकगीत प्रस्तुत किए गए।

कुशवाहा विगत इकत्तीस वर्षों से बुंदेली गायन करते आ रहे है। यह आकाशवाणी, छतरपुर के बी हाई ग्रेड कलाकार हैं। वह दूरदर्शन एवं देश के विभिन्न प्रतिष्ठित मंचों पर अपनी प्रस्तुति दे चुके हैं |

दूसरी प्रस्तुति रूपसिंह कुशराम एवं साथियों द्वारा गोंड जनजातीय नृत्य ‘सैला’ की हुई। जिसमें- तै ना ना मोर ना ना गा, नाचैय गोड़ बाजैय पेयारी तोर गीत पर सैला नृत्य की प्रस्तुति दी। यह नृत्य केवल पुरुषों द्वारा किया जाता है। इस नृत्य में नर्तकों की वेशभूषा दैनिक वस्त्रों की रहती है। सिर के साफे में मोर पंख की कलंगी। हाथों में बनाया हुआ डंडा, फरसा, एक दूसरे हाथ में रूमाल तथा पैरों में लोहे के पैंजन रहते हैं। नर्तक एक कतार में तथा अर्द्ध गोल में नाचते हैं। एक गायक गीत उठाता है और सभी उसे दुहराते हैं। जब सैला दल अपने ग्राम से दूसरे ग्राम में नाचने जाता है तो उसको गिरदा नृत्य कहते हैं, जो वास्तव में अन्त-ग्राम नृत्य है। आने वाले नर्तक दल का ग्रामवासी स्वागत करते हैं, उसके साथ मिलकर नाचते हैं और तीसरे दिन कुछ ईनाम देकर विदा करते हैं।

